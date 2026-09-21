CNN, MS NOW, Politico Announce Lawsuit Over Being Booted From WH Briefings, Trump Has Quick Response

President Donald Trump announced last week that CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were booted from White House briefings. Trump spoke against "fake news" in his announcement.

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Then the outlets were relegated to the sidewalk, which left them very unhappy. CNN even had one passerby nail them, telling them they needed to "tell the truth."

So you knew a lawsuit would be in the offing.

A joint statement was released by the outlets on Monday.

Joint statement from CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO: pic.twitter.com/ZBt2qioLD8 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 21, 2026

“This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes,” the three news organizations said in a joint statement on Monday. “Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting,” the news outlets said. “Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.”

CNN was also removed Monday from pool coverage responsibilities that they had participated in with other media outlets. CNN was supposed to travel with the president to New York on Monday.

No one is telling them what to report or publish, as this very announcement proves. They're free to publish whatever they want.

The president was quick with a response.

The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America. It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

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