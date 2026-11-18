The Democrats campaigned in the 2026 midterm elections on themes of affordability, ending the Iran conflict, and combating President Donald Trump’s supposedly evil and cruel crackdown on the tsunami of illegal immigration that previous administrations have allowed.

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Students of the political game, however, know that their real priorities are raising taxes, coddling criminals and “undocumented persons,” attacking capitalism, and imposing their radical gender ideology upon us all.

It was hardly a surprise, then, when House Minority Leader (and possible majority leader come January) Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) did not focus on lowering your grocery bills at his Tuesday press conference; instead, he focused on the Democrats’ true agenda: bringing more illegals into the country and making sure they stay here and vote in every election.

Hakeem Jeffries says that if Democrats take back the House, one of their first moves will be pushing through a mass amnesty bill for illegal immigrants.



“We are going to move the Dream and Promise Act in the next Congress, early in the next Congress.”



Jeffries made the pledge… pic.twitter.com/6MXCjSaFEm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 17, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries says that if Democrats take back the House [which they have], one of their first moves will be pushing through a mass amnesty bill for illegal immigrants. “We are going to move the Dream and Promise Act in the next Congress, early in the next Congress.” Jeffries made the pledge while calling ICE “totally out of control” and demanding its $75 billion in funding be redirected.

He says amnesty will be priority #1:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) says Democrats will “immediately” move to pass an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens in the United States once the party takes control of both chambers in the next Congress. “One of the things that we need to do is to move the Dream and Promise Act for DACA recipients and TPS recipients,” Jeffries said during a press conference on Tuesday, referring to Rep. Sylvia Garcia’s (R-TX) amnesty bill for millions of illegal aliens. “We should actually move that bill immediately,” Jeffries said:

Rep. Abe Hamadeh (AZ-8), a son of Syrian immigrants and a military veteran who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, was not impressed. So much for their promises:

Jeffries says Democrats’ first priority is amnesty for MILLIONS of illegal aliens.



That means more competition for housing and jobs, and higher costs for American families.



So much for affordability.https://t.co/OMIRVLTksJ — Office of Congressman Abe Hamadeh (@RepAbeHamadeh) November 18, 2026

And that whole Trump administration enforcement thing? Yeah, let’s just drop that:

Jeffries also suggested that billions in funding for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which carries out interior immigration enforcement, ought to be “redirected” elsewhere. “We think immigration enforcement should be fair, just, and humane. We think the border should be strong, safe, and secure,” Jeffries said. “And we think our immigration system overall is broken and we need to fix it and we need to fix it in a comprehensive way.”

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“We think the border should be strong, safe, and secure.” Yeah, sure, we believe you. Is that why former Democrat President Joe Biden opened the border to any and all comers, and why Dems have made no serious attempts at immigration reform in decades?

🚨 NOW: WH Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife Katie Miller just MIC DROPPED Democrats betraying the people immediately after winning the midterms



"Democrats claim their number one issue was 'AFFORDABILITY...' yet what is the FIRST thing Hakeem Jeffries has on his list?… pic.twitter.com/Ufr5eWUxSu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

🚨 NOW: WH Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife Katie Miller just MIC DROPPED Democrats betraying the people immediately after winning the midterms "Democrats claim their number one issue was 'AFFORDABILITY...' yet what is the FIRST thing Hakeem Jeffries has on his list? AMNESTY!" "Thank God President Donald J. Trump is our president, because under his watch, we will NEVER have amnesty!" LFG, no amnesty EVER 🇺🇸 I hope Hakeem knows that a big fat red VETO HAT and PEN are awaiting him in the Oval Office if he tries sending amnesty BS to the White House The people still support mass deportations and that's not changing.

It’s been a devious and depressingly effective plan, one which Niccolo Machiavelli would have most certainly approved of. Let in millions of people who are not authorized to be here, demonize anyone who attempts to solve the problem, and then do everything in your power to ensure that they stay here and keep voting for your side.

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But as Monty Python reminded us so wonderfully in their 1979 film, “The Life of Brian,” we must always look on the bright side of life, and there is some good news here: Hakeem Jeffries has proven to be a remarkably ineffective leader who has the charisma of a DMV waiting room, and we can expect more of the same in the future. He can deliver his grand statements all he wants, but words and reality are two different things.

Trump and Republicans in Congress need to fight these tyrants every step of the way, or we’ll end up looking like France or England. That can't be allowed to happen.

No kings, indeed.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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