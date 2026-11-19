The wife of a newly elected Minnesota Democrat is reportedly living in the United States illegally, and federal immigration officials are making it clear that his new title isn't going to protect her.

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Abdi Daisane, a DFL member-elect who flipped Minnesota House District 14A in St. Cloud by fewer than 600 votes, is set to be sworn in on Jan. 12. Now, his home life is catching the eye of the feds.

And it's troubling.

Alpha News reported Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Daisane's wife, Ayan Ahmed Aidid, crossed the southern border on foot in 2023.

“Ayan Ahmed Aidid is a 30-year-old illegal alien from Somalia who illegally entered the United States on foot through the southern border on April 2, 2023,” a DHS spokesperson told the outlet.

🚨 Homeland Security has confirmed to Alpha News that the wife of newly elected Minnesota Democratic Rep. Abdi Daisane illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border during the Biden administration. And she wasn't exactly keeping it a secret. She previously told BBC News Somali about climbing over the border wall to reunite with Somali-born Daisane. — Jenna Gloeb (@JennaReports) November 18, 2026

The spokesperson said Border Patrol arrested her about four miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. According to them, the Biden administration then released her into the country.

ICE later posted its own message on X about the situation, confirming the information and issuing a serious warning to the lawmaker and his wife.

"Our nation’s immigration laws apply to EVERYONE," they wrote, "and the men and women of ICE will enforce them, regardless of political status or power."

Let's see if their bite matches their bark.

BREAKING: MINNESOTA LAWMAKER-ELECT’S WIFE IS IN THE U.S. ILLEGALLY Ayan Ahmed Aidid, the wife of newly elected Minnesota state lawmaker Abdi Daisane, is a 30-year-old Somali national who illegally crossed the southern border on April 2, 2023. She was apprehended by CBP but then RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration without proper vetting and has since remained in the U.S. illegally. Our nation’s immigration laws apply to EVERYONE, and the men and women of ICE will enforce them, regardless of political status or power. https://t.co/BRYJPZTdLI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 18, 2026

All of this brings us to an obvious question. Will ICE act before Daisane takes his seat in St. Paul?

Aidid writes Somali poetry under the name Ayaan Kaaba. And she's used her command of words when it comes to describing her experience. She never kept her illegal border entry a secret. In a November 2023 interview with BBC News Somali, she reportedly described the crossing herself.

"I smuggled myself in and jumped over a wall for my love," she said, according to an archived version of the article.

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The outlet described her as one of hundreds of Somalis who have jumped the U.S.-Mexico border wall. She's flat-out bragging about being among that group.

But wait, there's more. Daisane is the CEO of Blooming Kids Child Care Center, which has reportedly received $7.29 million from Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program since 2018. The program sits at the center of the state's ongoing fraud scandals.

The daycare reportedly faced another dozen licensing violations during a review less than four weeks before Election Day.

Daisane has not been charged with any wrongdoing, and state Attorney General Keith Ellison's office has said his daycare is not among the businesses it is investigating.

Democrats in Minnesota spent years dismissing concerns about fraud and illegal immigration. Now one of their newest lawmakers appears at the center of an issue involving both.

Will ICE follow up? Let’s microwave some popcorn and find out whether 'regardless of political status or power' means what it says.

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