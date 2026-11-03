Iran Reportedly Fires on US Aircraft, Trump Responds With Strikes on Qeshm Island

Iran reportedly fired on a U.S. military aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz Monday — so U.S. forces launched limited defensive strikes against Iranian targets on Qeshm Island, home to an underground missile site, a naval base, and a major desalination plant.

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The U.S. military has launched limited defensive strikes at Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, three U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News.



A senior U.S. official said the strikes targeted Iran's Qeshm Island after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired at an… pic.twitter.com/lscXrx8v0b — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 3, 2026

The U.S. military has launched limited defensive strikes at Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, three U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News. A senior U.S. official said the strikes targeted Iran's Qeshm Island after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired at an American aircraft. The strikes came on the eve of Election Day, as President Trump floats restarting hostilities with Iran after the midterms and as the U.S. and Qatari mediators broker talks on a U.S.-Iran deal.

The president has been coy on his plans regarding the Islamic Republic after the midterms — which end Tuesday — saying both he’s in “no hurry” to resume hostilities while also saying that he could wipe out one of their key sites within minutes. Appearing on the Fox News show “Hannity” Monday night, Trump said the U.S. could strike Pickaxe Mountain, a facility suspected of supporting Iran's nuclear program, post-haste:

President Donald Trump described the Iran conflict as a "very soft war" Monday, warning that American forces could strike further Iranian targets "in one hour" as he defended military action against the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism. "It was the road to a nuclear weapon for Iran. And Iran is the number one state sponsor of terror anywhere in the world," the president said on "Hannity." "And for we're talking about for the last 50 years, what they did, they've killed so many of our soldiers, so many people," he added before stating that they've "done this for years, and it was time for us to stop them."

We could wipe out Pickaxe in one hour, he said:

Trump on Iran:



We might have to go after Pickaxe, but that's not a big deal. We can do it in literally one hour. pic.twitter.com/knY5XR1Odq — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 3, 2026

What the next move will be is anybody’s guess, as the administration is giving mixed signals, as one does in war:

The U.S. has been purposefully keeping the campaign quiet so as not to signal any intention of resuming major combat operations, one official said. Qeshm is an island at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz and is home to a large underground missile site as well as a naval base and a major desalination plant. The U.S. has previously targeted the island in earlier rounds of the fighting, and officials have discussed seizing it.

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It’s hard to escape the feeling that one way or another, this conflict will come to a resolution once the midterm elections are out of the way. With roughly two years left as commander in chief, Trump will have a final stretch in office to try to shape the world as he sees fit — although he will certainly be keeping an eye on his legacy and his successor.

RedState will keep you updated every step of the way.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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