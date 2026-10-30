CENTCOM Commander Has a Blunt Message for Iran About Its Missing Navy

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper posted an update on Friday about the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

He recounted what he had observed earlier in the week during his visit to the troops in the area, and he praised them as well as those serving around the world.

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Update from CENTCOM Commander: https://t.co/oipZRRCJuE — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2026

"When I flew over the Strait, I saw dozens of commercial vessels transiting. All types - cargo, crude oil, liquid natural gas, or LNG. And I also saw our U.S. assets in the air and on the water, including a squadron of advanced sea drones that were on patrol supporting a defensive layer. "Here's what I didn't see. I didn't see the IRGC [the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] out there at all."

Cooper said they had patrolled the Strait for decades, causing trouble, harassing, and seizing vessels.

"But they are not out there because Iran's navy is all at the bottom of the sea," Cooper said.

He explained that after they destroyed the navy, they cleared the recognized shipping lanes of sea mines so that commercial ships could now safely pass.

Cooper said they just hit a big milestone — helping move 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil since summer while preventing Iran from exporting any oil because of the "ironclad blockade on Iranian ports."

Cooper also praised the effort of all the troops and encouraged them to "keep up the good work!"

Translation? Despite all the Islamic regime or media spin, that's the reality of what they've achieved. Meanwhile, the Iranian economy is in tatters, and they can't even pay their own troops.

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