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Loose Lips Sink Ships: Chris Murphy Claims He's Been Briefed on Trump Iran Plan, and It's 'Insane'

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 29, 2026 8:08 PM
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Loose Lips Sink Ships: Chris Murphy Claims He's Been Briefed on Trump Iran Plan, and It's 'Insane'
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We have the midterm elections on Nov. 3. 

President Donald Trump has stated that the military action could resume against Iran after the election if a deal is not made. Obviously, whether he decides to take action is not something he's going to publicly announce.

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But guess who is talking about what he claims he's been told? The execrable Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). He claims he and some others were given a "fairly detailed conversation about what the war plan would be." 

"I will just say this," Murphy ranted. "Their plan is insane." He claimed it involved hitting civilian infrastructure. 

It will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law...the plan they have developed will lead, in my view, to a prolongment and escalation of this war that would be devastating for our security interests."

First, let me say I doubt that they would tell him anything that needed to be secret in this particular regard, given his prior history of talking with the Iranian regime in 2020 and his recent trip to Qatar, although he is on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. I could see them perhaps telling him something in the most general terms. And no, I don't believe him for a second when he talks about "civilian infrastructure." But, this is exactly why he should not be told anything. 

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Then, too, if Murphy had been told anything, he shouldn't be talking about it publicly. Saying they'd been briefed even tips it may be close. So why is he talking? To attack the Trump administration before the elections. And he for sure shouldn't be running down the United States or its efforts. He doesn't seem to realize what he sounds like when he posts this. He's so intent on attacking Trump and the administration; he doesn't seem to care if that could have harmful results for our interests. If the Islamic regime takes Murphy seriously, they could even try to preemptively attack their neighbors/try to attack our bases, and then claim they're justified based on what Murphy said. 

If Murphy is terming the plan "insane," it strikes me that it would probably mean it's massive and thorough, which means it's probably quite good. If he doesn't like it, it's probably great then. 

The funny thing is that while Murphy wants to put down Trump, what this may do instead is give those in the regime pause as to what might happen to them and push them more toward a deal.

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News Topics CHRIS MURPHY | IRAN | DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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