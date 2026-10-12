ICE Just Dropped the Data on Illegal Alien Detainers That Hochul and Mamdani Don't Want You to See

We knew that New York State and City both regularly give the proverbial finger to federal law enforcement while laying out the red carpet for illegal aliens and going easy on those of them that commit crimes.

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The Big Apple is officially a sanctuary city, while the state pretends it’s not, yet has multiple laws restricting cooperation with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The result? Agents have to go into the streets to capture targets, and we get scenes like this one from Thursday, when 28-year-old suspected illegal alien criminal Oscar Belgal tried to run from authorities and got shot during an incident that is still under investigation. See: Paging Mamdani: NYPD Releases Video of ICE Suspect Fleeing Agents, Says He 'Smashed' Two Cars.

Knowing that New York refuses “a lot” of ICE detainers is one thing; learning the actual number is — to me, anyway — astounding. NY officials have spat in the faces of ICE and ignored 16,070 detainer requests since Donald Trump began his second presidency in 2025. Sixteen thousand and seventy.

Oh, and there were over 50,000 charges and crimes tied to the individuals. Wow.

We enforce these laws with no help from Mayor Mamdani and Governor Hochul.



Since January 20, 2025, to October 8, 2026, New York has failed to honor 16,070 ICE detainers. There are 52,503 total criminal charges and convictions associated with the detainers that were not honored.… https://t.co/OvHx686zBy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 12, 2026

Thanks for nothing, Kathy and Zohran:

We enforce these laws with no help from Mayor Mamdani and Governor Hochul. Since January 20, 2025, to October 8, 2026, New York has failed to honor 16,070 ICE detainers. There are 52,503 total criminal charges and convictions associated with the detainers that were not honored. The Trump Administration is committed to protecting the American people in every city and every state, and we won’t let sanctuary politicians stand in our way.

Gov. Hochul and Mayor Mamdani have been screeching and hollering about ICE following the shooting of Belgal, with Mamdani calling the agency “rotten to its core,” but it’s their own policies that are rotten, as Crime Prevention Research Center founder John R. Lott Jr. noted:

The illegal who was shot in NYC last week wouldn’t have been sho it NYC had simply honored its the detainers on this illegal and not just released him after each arrest. — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) October 12, 2026

So are these just harmless moms and dads that Hochul, Mamdani and Co. are protecting from the mean, evil ol’ federal government? Not hardly:

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Crimes allegedly committed by the illegal migrants included 131 homicides, 132 kidnappings, 1,017 sexual offenses, 1,561 counts of driving under the influence, 1,631 burglaries, 1,776 robberies and 2,198 weapons infractions. The alleged crimes against the migrants also included 9,502 assaults and 4,324 counts related to dangerous drugs, according to data from DHS.

Those are the types of perps and suspects that they regularly release onto our streets. They don’t care about New York, and they don’t care about its law-abiding citizens — all they care about is robotically following the progressive-socialist narrative.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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