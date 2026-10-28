Like Clockwork: NYC Releases Violent Illegal Alien Due to Its Sanctuary City Policies

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in a press release, called out the sanctuary city of New York and its squishy municipal justice system for ignoring an Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer, releasing an illegal alien from Guinea. The alien, Alpha Bah, entered the United States during the Biden administration, was caught crossing illegally, and was allowed to enter the United States regardless. Now he is at large, and ICE officers are tasked with tracking him down on the streets when they could very easily have just picked him up, according to the DHS press release, at Queens Central Booking.

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On October 7, ICE lodged a detainer with Queens Central Booking for Alpha Bah, an illegal alien from Guinea, after he had been arrested the same day for the charges of aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, obstruct governmental administration, and intent to obtain transportation without paying. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) did not honor the detainer and chose to RELEASE Bah from jail without notifying ICE. He remains at large. Bah had previously been arrested by the NYPD twice before. He was arrested on June 15, 2026, and charged with intent to obtain transportation without paying. ICE lodged a detainer with Manhattan Central Booking, but the NYPD refused to honor the detainer and released him. More than a year earlier, Bah was arrested on January 5, 2025, and charged with criminal trespass. He was released before ICE could lodge a detainer.

This has been a problem all along with "sanctuary" jurisdictions, but New York seems to be one of the worst. The same press release mentioned above is calling out New York on the goblins they have let go undeported, and it's a veritable rogues' gallery.

The latest ICE data reveals that from January 20, 2025, to October 8, 2026, 16,070 detainers were not honored by the state of New York. There are 52,503 total criminal charges and convictions associated with these detainers, including: Homicides: 131

Kidnappings: 132

Sexual offenses: 1,017

DUIs: 1,561

Burglaries: 1,631

Robberies: 1,776

Weapons offenses: 2,198

Dangerous drugs: 4,324

Assaults: 9,502

Look at those numbers. Every one, every number, represents someone who suffered something they shouldn't have. Every homicide is a person dead who should be alive, were it not for a person in the United States illegally. Every kidnapping, every sexual offense, is a person who suffered a crime they should not have had to suffer. Every DUI, every burglary, every robbery, every assault, all of these criminal charges and convictions; we all too often look on them as numbers, as statistics, but we must remember that behind every one of these numbers, amounting to 52,503 in the state of New York alone, there is a person. A person who was a victim, of a crime perpetrated by someone who never should have been in the United States in the first place — and a someone who the state and city of New York, along with all the other "sanctuary" jurisdictions, protected at the cost of the victimization of innocent people.

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This can't continue. On Tuesday, we have a choice; the Left protects these people. The Right wants them out and the borders closed. It's as simple as that.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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