A verdict has been reached in the federal retrial of the man accused of starting the deadly 2025 Palisades fire.

The jury in the retrial pronounced 30-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty on Friday:

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Jonathan Rinderknecht was convicted Friday on both federal counts against him: destruction of property by means of fire, and arson affecting property used in interstate commerce. [...] It was the second federal trial for Rinderknecht, who prosecutors alleged set a brush fire early New Year’s Day 2025 that was quickly contained by firefighters, but which continued to smolder and — seven days later — erupted into the Palisades Fire. [...] At the first trial, prosecutors painted Rinderknecht as a man mad at the world, citing passenger accounts of him ranting at them on New Year’s Eve. Rinderknecht “was angry all the time,” and “believed he was enslaved by the wealthy,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Danbee Kim told the court. At the second trial, prosecutors seeking to convict Rinderknecht built a case against him using surveillance camera footage of his car driving in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood before the fire, GPS location information, and a green BIC barbeque lighter.

#BreakingNews: Jonathan Rinderknecht was found guilty of setting a blaze that became the deadly Palisades Fire during his retrial. He was found guilty of two federal arson charges. Read the latest at https://t.co/Dt8xND0w0V https://t.co/5NQtYgoFB2 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 20, 2026

As RedState reported, Rinderknecht, a former Uber driver who once lived in the Pacific Palisades, was arrested in Florida in early October 2025. The then-Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli, shared the news at the time on X.

"Among the evidence that was collected from his digital devices was an image he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city," he noted.

Today we are announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January. The complaint alleges that Rinderknecht's started a fire in Pacific Palisades on New Year's Day -- a blaze that eventually turned into one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history, causing death and widespread destruction. Among the evidence that was collected from his digital devices was an image he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city. While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy. Rinderknecht's initial appearance is scheduled for today at 1:30 p.m. EDT in U.S. District Court in Orlando. Rinderknecht is presumed innocent until proven guilty. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 8, 2025

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During his first federal trial in June, jurors were hopelessly deadlocked 10-2 (with the 10 in favor of acquittal) after reportedly reaching a verdict and then changing their minds soon after. A mistrial was then declared, and two months later, Rinderknecht pled not guilty again.

The jury this time around didn't agree. Sentencing has been set for March 17, 2027. NBC Los Angeles reported that "Rinderknecht faces a statutory maximum of up to 40 years in federal prison."

Combined, the Palisades and Eaton fires (which "exploded in size within hours of each other on Jan. 7, 2025") covered 59 square miles, killed 31 people in early 2025, and destroyed over 16,000 structures. After an investigation, the LA County Fire Department issued a report in August 2026 alleging that "the Eaton Fire was sparked by an electrical event at the Southern California Edison transmission towers."

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