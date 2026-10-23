Can't Make This Up: Mamdani Proudly Coaches Illegal Aliens in New Video

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (raging Commie) took to his official X account Friday with a Spanish-language video coaching "New Yorkers" on exactly what to say and do if ICE shows up at their door.

Advertisement

In the roughly 90-second clip, Mamdani states that ICE agents cannot enter private spaces such as homes, hospitals, churches, or non-public areas of workplaces without a judicial warrant signed by a judge.

He advises people to ask agents to slide any warrant under the door and, if none is presented, to keep the door closed and indicate they are not consenting to entry.

The mayor further instructs viewers that they have the right to remain silent and, if stopped on the street, to ask, “Am I free to go?” before walking away calmly if the answer is yes.

It's a handy script for anyone hoping to avoid the consequences of being in the country illegally. Those criminals always have a dear, dear friend in Mamdani.

"In a document, look for the words 'United States District Court' and a judge’s signature. You can ask the officers to pass the order under the door," Mamdani coaches. "If they do not have a judicial warrant, you can leave the door closed and say, 'I do not consent to your entry.'"

"Second, you have the right to remain silent. If ICE stops you on the street, ask, 'Am I free to go?' If the agent says yes, walk away calmly. Speak with a lawyer before signing any documents or making any decisions about your immigration status or case."

If you encounter ICE, here's what every New Yorker should know. https://t.co/hrjL8JPLyr — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 23, 2026

Mamdani also directs people to free, confidential legal hotlines, including the Immigration Legal Hotline at 1-800-354-0365, while helpfully reminding them that city agencies, including the police, will not assist with civil immigration enforcement.

The bilingual video ends with Mamdani affirming the right to protest and pledging to protect immigrant communities — illegal status notwithstanding — amid what he describes as “very frightening times.”

"One last thing: the Constitution grants you the right to protest, and we will protect that right," he concluded. "These are very frightening times for many people, but as your mayor, I will fight every day to protect, support, and celebrate our communities."

This isn’t even Mamdani’s first time doing this. Just weeks before he took office in January, the then-mayor-elect released a nearly identical video coaching illegal aliens on how to refuse entry to ICE, demand a judicial warrant, and stay silent — advice RedState flagged at the time as a clear preview of the sanctuary priorities he would bring into City Hall.

Know your rights. Protect your neighbors. New York is — and always will be — a city for all immigrants. https://t.co/nuntRzgEwq — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) December 7, 2025

"That Zohran Mamdani stands athwart the laws of the United States isn't surprising ... because he's always been loudly, proudly, and unabashedly anti-American," wrote my colleague, Teri Christoph.

Advertisement

ICE’s Operation Rotten Apple pulled more than 2,100 illegal aliens off New York streets in July and August 2026 — murderers, kidnappers, rapists, and child abusers among them — while the city and its mayor offered zero help.

In early October, ICE went after Oscar Belgal in the Bronx — a Dominican national with a grand larceny conviction, a string of arrests for assault, robbery, and weapons, plus Trinitarios ties — after local authorities had already cut him loose once.

Days earlier, two Dominican illegal aliens, Dangelo Rafael Jean Caraballo and Sneider Mejia Bautista, were identified as suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty NYPD detective; both had prior New York arrests and had been released before ICE could act.

Mamdani’s advice to demand a judicial warrant, say “I do not consent,” and remain silent could have given people with records like these extra tools to delay or avoid federal agents at their doors, even as city policies already limited cooperation with ICE.

That's what he wants. These are his people.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.