Mikie Sherrill's Upset About Planned Ft. Hood Terrorist Execution, but Her Reason Is Bananas

Leftists say the craziest things, especially when Donald Trump is president.

We’ve seen them celebrate accused cold-blooded killer Luigi Mangione, and we’ve seen them lionize Lindsay Clancy, the mother who does not deny that she sent her husband off on an errand and then ritually murdered their three children.

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New Jersey’s Dem Governor, Mikie Sherrill, just came up with a new moronic example of “suicidal empathy.” She’s very sad that Nidal Hasan, the terrorist who gunned down 13 innocent lives and wounded 30 more in 2009, is scheduled to be executed in early December.

The reason: He’s in a wheelchair. I’m not sure what that has to do with his mass murder terror attack — which the Obama Administration ludicrously originally deemed “workplace violence” — or why it would elude any sympathy from us.

You see, he’s in a wheelchair because police shot him during his depraved slaughter spree and prevented him from killing more people. This is a twisted take even for you, Governor.

It reminds me of the old saw about a teen who killed his parents but asked for mercy from the court because now he's an orphan.

Gee, I wonder what he did to be in a wheelchair?

Misplaced empathy is rampant among the left. — American Girl 🇺🇸 (@livingfreeUSA22) October 17, 2026

She made the remarks on Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” telling former RNC Chair Michael Steele — who I can’t believe was ever a conservative — that our brave service members might not be up to the task of shooting Hasan.

Watch:

NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill on the execution of Nidal Hasan: "The thing that just keeps breaking my heart: imagine the 20-year-old, maybe the 18-year-old that stepped up to serve, that gets orders and says, you’re going to go shoot this guy who’s in a wheelchair." pic.twitter.com/6WdVnDjvTt — Ezydu (@ezradulis) October 17, 2026

There is just so much wrong with her comments. For one, she says our dainty soldiers couldn’t handle the emotional pain of removing an Al-Qaeda-inspired extremist from the planet. In reality, many of our finest enlisted to fight the scourge of terror and would be honored to act in service of our country. Meanwhile, people that age routinely stood in the line of fire in WWII, Vietnam, Iraq, and multiple other wars because they believed it was their duty. How dare she demean them like this:

“I think the thing, as I think about it, that just keeps breaking my heart, imagine the 20-year-old, imagine, maybe, the 18-year-old, that stepped up to serve, that gets orders and says, you’re going to go shoot this guy who’s in a wheelchair. Imagine feeling like, I don’t know what to do here. And I think there are going to be people receiving these orders to the firing squad who are going to, for the rest of their lives now, have to carry that burden.”

You know who has a huge burden to carry for the rest of their lives? The families of the victims of Hasan.

Although Sherrill has said that she believes that justice should be served on Hasan, evidently she wants to find a kinder, gentler way:

Now, I believe in justice. I’m a former federal prosecutor. This is not justice. This is about trying to create some pageantry around something that should never be treated like that, that is disrespectful to soldiers, and that is incredibly offensive to most of us who’ve served.

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Note to Sherrill: executing this human scum by firing squad is a lot more humane than some of the more cockamamie alternatives you folks have come up with. Just ask Christa Pike.

I can’t help but feel like she’s a fan of Mangione and believes his actions were at least partially justified (they were not). I wonder if she’s sad that Lindsay Clancy is also in a wheelchair because she jumped out of a window after methodically strangling three helpless children?

If this kind of repugnant attitude becomes dominant, we will soon be the next France.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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