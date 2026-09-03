Fury After Rogan Torches ‘Liberal Women’ Supporting Lindsay Clancy: ‘Imagine a Dad Killed His Kids’

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan set off an intense debate during a recent interview when he blasted "liberal women" for their mind-numbingly misguided defense of Lindsay Clancy, the mother who admitted to killing her three young children.

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Clancy's legal team has tried to convey that she had a postpartum and heavily medicated psychotic episode at the time and didn't know what she was doing. She does not dispute the acts; the fight is criminal responsibility.

“This young lady did nothing wrong in her life. She was a nurse, a daughter, a wife, and a darn good mother,” her counsel, Kevin Reddington, asserted in his closing arguments. (The case appears headed to a mistrial).

Reddington and his client have become folk heroes to a plethora of middle-aged liberal women who have latched onto sympathy for the mother who allegedly strangled her own children (aged 5, 3, and eight months), as opposed to sympathy for the victims.

"I Stand with Clancy" groups have expanded and become quite vocal. It's not quite O.J. Simpson levels, but it's enough to take notice.

🚨 WTF?! Lindsay Clancy fans are absolutely FAWNING over her lawyer as he walks out of the courthouse



These women are MENTALLY ILL.



They’re rushing up to HUG him and even offer to buy him a steak dinner.



WE NEED ASYLUMS BACK! pic.twitter.com/MCZbZAPlKT — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 31, 2026

Y'all "Stand with Crazy."

Rogan absolutely tore into the mental patients coming out in droves to support Lindsay.

“This lady killed her kids, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, she needed help,'" he said. "Imagine if a single father killed his kids. Do you think there’d be any dads out there? ‘We get it. We understand. I also get sad!’”

“If those ladies could see the crime scene and see those dead kids with their f***ing vacant eyes staring up because their mother took their life, the last f***ing thing that they saw was their mother standing over them, choking them to death, I don’t think they would feel so bad," Rogan fumed.

WARNING: Language

Joe Rogan condemns the “Free Lindsay” crowd:



“If those ladies could see the crime scene and see those dead kids with their vacant eyes staring up because their mother took their life, the last thing that they saw was their mother standing over them, choking them to death, I… pic.twitter.com/aZH1w1V1qK — jay plemons (@jayplemons) September 1, 2026

Later in the episode, Rogan pointed out that liberal women seem to have become more radicalized in recent years.

“I don’t want to generalize, but it seems like — it’s Republicans too — but it’s a lot of liberal women,” he said. “Liberal women with no children want to turn the world into their children. They want to, like, scold the world like they’re doing the wrong thing."

"And they’re worried about the environment. And they’re worried about the future. And they’re worried about voting. And they’re worried about rights. And they’re worried about immigrants. They’re worried about this, and they’re worried about that," the media commentator added. "They’re taking care of the world like it’s the child that they don’t have.”

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Considering their explicit support for mothers who kill their children, hard pass on taking care of us.

It's not just children they're trying to protect. It's other murderers who they are inexplicably defensive of (Bryan Kohberger) or who they might be attracted to (Luigi Mangione). Instead of simply noting that bad people in this world do evil things, these women feel compelled to understand the reasoning. Clancy had inadequately treated mental health issues, you see. Mangione was simply righting the wrongs of a broken healthcare system.

They'd rather understand the plight of murderers than to understand the suffering of the victims and their families.

“People are out of their f***ing mind right now. She’s out of her f***ing mind. The world is out of its f***ing mind," Rogan said. "The ability to kill your children is crazy.”

Rogan's comments were spot on, as evidenced by the liberal women who took umbrage at the sentiment that they are insane.

"Umm, men don't have to suffer with postpartum like women do, so this is stupid," one outraged individual countered.

Another claimed, "If a father was suffering from postpartum psychosis because his brain was f***ed up (due) to lack of correct care and medications by so-called medical professionals, I would most definitely support the father."

No, no, you wouldn't.

"I’m sorry, can a man ever understand what postpartum depression feels like??" another wondered. "If they can’t understand that, how could they possibly understand the mental state she was in at the time?"

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Then there was this ... whatever this is:

Just because a man feels unimportant, doesn't mean we need to hang a mom who had drug psychosis. — Priscilla (@ashs2dust) September 3, 2026

Here's the thing. Rogan is right. And there is a recent test case that backs up his theory.

Travis Decker, an Army veteran with documented PTSD, murdered his three daughters in 2025. Those murders produced zero coordinated t-shirt rallies. Zero sold Etsy merch. And zero crowds insisting the public needed to understand his mental-health battles the way Clancy’s supporters have.

Both cases involved a parent killing their three children. Both were deeply engrossed in mental health issues. Decker, though, was rightly branded an animal. Clancy is some sort of hero.

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