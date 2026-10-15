Plot Twist — Trump Just Issued His Definitive Order on the Fort Hood Shooter’s Execution

President Trump confirmed via a Truth Social post Thursday that Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan will be executed by firing squad on December 3rd. However, in doing so, Trump also blocked a Pentagon proposal to livestream the event.

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The military's first execution since 1961 will proceed behind closed doors rather than being broadcast to the public.

"Nidal Malik Hasan, a former U.S. Army Major turned traitor, is a very bad and evil man, who killed 13 people, including a pregnant soldier, who died, along with her unborn son, and injured, very seriously, 32 more innocent people," the president stated.

Trump blasted the Obama Administration for dismissing electronic communications by Hasan showing his correspondence with radical Yemeni-American cleric, Anwar al-Awlaki, calling it a "key intelligence failure" that could have prevented the terrorist attack.

After that jab, the president said he viewed livestreaming the execution as an excellent deterrent, but he also considered opinions from those opposed to the move.

"With all of that being said, I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan but, many very good and well-meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device," he admitted.

The execution itself will proceed as planned.

"He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed," said Trump. "That said, the execution may be viewed in person by the immediate families of the victims, if they so choose. They deserve to witness JUSTICE!"

https://t.co/9J8IA5wPL1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 15, 2026

President Trump had strongly hinted in recent days that he was inclined to overrule the decision made by the Pentagon to livestream Hasan's execution, despite initially voicing support.

"Absolutely, I approve," he told reporters late last week.

Opposition to the move appears to have ultimately cemented his final call.

RedState's Ward Clark masterfully explained that the arguments against — a sympathy basis because he's in a wheelchair, a constitutional claim, and humanitarian issues — are all, in his words, "horse squeeze."

Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson have said they wouldn't watch the execution, which may have weighed on the president's decision.

"I don't know if that's actually going to happen," Vance told reporters when asked about it. "I'm not going to be watching it."

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.@VP JD Vance on livestreamed execution: "If it's ultimately livestreamed, I'm not gonna be watching it." https://t.co/DKQ7X2MiWw — CSPAN (@cspan) October 9, 2026

The event, had it been livestreamed, should have been turned into a Pay-Per-View with all proceeds going to the families of those who were killed or injured by Hasan's hand.

Hasan, a radical Islamic terrorist and Army psychiatrist of Palestinian descent, shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. He massacred 13 people while wounding 32 others.

The victims, mostly soldiers preparing to deploy to Iraq, were his targets. It was the deadliest mass shooting on a domestic U.S. military base in history.

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