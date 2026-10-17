Hot Takes: Internet Rips CBS News for the Worst Tweet on French Riots Since 'Mostly Peaceful'

It's not always easy to write a headline. You're trying to convey the gist of the story in an interesting but clear way.

But I think it's fair to say that the liberal media has had a history of bad takes when it comes to covering protests. Who can forget the instant classic of the "fiery but mostly peaceful protests" chyron from CNN as the reporter stood in front of the flames behind him?

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But now we may have a new contender to "mostly peaceful" and for the "what the heck" hall of fame way to downplay a riot. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you CBS and "scuffles," as they report on the riots in France that we reported on earlier.

Scuffles broke out Saturday in Paris between police and small groups of protesters joining a march as part of nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs and in support of high school students' grievances. https://t.co/rBgirlhR8y — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 17, 2026

Scuffles broke out Saturday in Paris between police and small groups of protesters joining a march as part of nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs and in support of high school students' grievances.

Now, "scuffles" can mean police and protesters push back and forth, maybe at barriers for a protest.

It isn't thousands of people in the streets causing chaos, looting stores, attacking police with bricks and other objects, and shooting mortars at them. It isn't setting tourism offices or town halls on fire. It isn't setting cars on fire - as even CBS's own featured picture in the tweet shows.





This violence was also hitting at major symbols of the French Republic and historic buildings like the Monument de la République in Paris and the Limoges town hall. They were literally taking apart the foundation of the monument to attack police with the pieces - how symbolic is that? And the Limoges town hall apparently didn't make it. The historic bell tower and the roof CBS also downplayed things with "small groups," "protesters," and "demonstrations" in their tweet, although they had a lot more in their actual story. No, if you're trying to describe the interactions with the police, they were riots, pure and simple. And not just in Paris, but across the country. We noted some of the violence in other places as well, in Marseille, Lyon, and Limoges, and there was more violence in other cities.This violence was also hitting at major symbols of the French Republic and historic buildings like the Monument de la République in Paris and the Limoges town hall. They were literally taking apart the foundation of the monument to attack police with the pieces - how symbolic is that? And the Limoges town hall apparently didn't make it. The historic bell tower and the roof have collapsed Le beffroi de la mairie de Limoges, en flammes, s'est effondré https://t.co/tu9UBPS7iI — BFM (@BFMTV) October 17, 2026

"The roof has collapsed onto lower floors, except the west wing, and two-thirds of the exterior has already disappeared," the local prefect, Maurice Barate, said. He called the extensive damage to the 143-year-old building a "catastrophe for heritage" and slammed a "deliberate act by hooligans." A group of masked protesters who had torched a police car outside the town hall were seen breaking windows and entering the building to set a fire, according to witnesses.

It survived the Nazis, but it couldn't survive the radical Left.

But "scuffles."

Not surprisingly, they got a scolding from a Community Note, explaining it was a lot more than suggested in their tweet. Not a good look, CBS, if you're trying to reform, now that you have new ownership.

The internet went off.

Fox's Bill Melugin couldn't quite believe it.

Scuffles? — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 17, 2026

Neither could our sister site Townhall's Larry O'Connor.

Firey but mostly peaceful scuffles. — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 17, 2026

“Scuffles broke out” This is literally your lead image for the article https://t.co/LmpoU6NYBh — MAGA Jay Cutler (@MAGAJayCutler) October 17, 2026

“Scuffles” https://t.co/ooXtAZdvgF — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) October 17, 2026

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