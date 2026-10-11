Liberal Anchor Drops a Clownish Line About Communists. House Majority Whip Steamrolls Him on Air.

ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl isn’t exactly known for his neutrality or for his affection for the GOP and President Donald Trump, who once accused him of having “a lot of hate in your heart.”

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On Sunday, he tried to downplay the threat of communism in America. This even as we have Democratic socialists — who are all but communists in name — holding the mayor’s office in New York City and running the leading candidate in the Los Angeles mayoral race, as well as having a powerful lawmaker, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), openly pondering a run for president.

Apparently, Karl hasn’t been reading the news. He dropped this clownish claim on House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-6):

"I think most Democrats would say they’re not communists," Karl replied [after Emmer had talked about gas prices] with a chuckle. "So, there aren’t a lot of communists on the ballot in these midterms."

This didn’t sit too well with Emmer, who promptly wrecked Karl’s argument even as the This Week anchor kept trying to change the subject because he knew he was getting smoked.

"Well you’re wrong, they are communists," Emmer interrupted. Karl conceded that there were "some Democratic socialists" on the ballot and attempted to move on to a new topic, but Emmer rejected the idea. "Jon, you just called them what they want you to call them. There’s nothing Democratic about socialism. For 100 years, they wanted us to call them progressives, when, in fact, they were socialists. And it wasn’t cool to admit you’re a socialist. They are now communists and Marxists. Take a look at the [Democratic Socialists of America] platform," Emmer said. Karl again attempted to change topics, but Emmer continued. "They want to defund the police. They want to defund prisons. They want government-only health care. And they want the Green New Deal, which will cost every American family another $355,000. That’s what we should be talking about," Emmer said.

Here’s Emmer telling Karl he might want to pay attention to what the socialists are actually campaigning on. Watch:

There is nothing democratic about socialism. These communists want to abolish law enforcement and prisons, enact the Green New Scam, and offer government ONLY health care.



Their crazy policies would cost every American family $355,000! pic.twitter.com/sGQSSVWER0 — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) October 11, 2026

In September, Emmer fired up the crowd at the GOP Midterm Convention in Dallas by saying, if you hate this country, you’re free to leave:

Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer: "Someone might wanna remind these guys: if you don't love this country, get the hell out" pic.twitter.com/HDrrBchA3b



"You can choose to go with America haters like Ilhan Omar, who wants to raise your taxes while allowing Somali fraudsters to run free!… — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 10, 2026

"You can choose to go with America haters like Ilhan Omar, who wants to raise your taxes while allowing Somali fraudsters to run free! You can listen to Abdul El Sayed... This evil man pals around with people who believe Americans deserved to be attacked on 9/11" This is what the Democrat party has come to, I didn't believe they could go lower but somehow they did They went so far left and are desperate to win that they have to embrace socialism now

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Jonathan Karl clearly needs to brush up on current events, because he did not come out looking too good on this one. As a matter of fact, it wasn’t a good day for ABC all around. See: ABC's Faceplant Blows Up: Moreno Calls for Investigation Into Anti-Trump 'Political Hit Job.'

Life can be tough when you’re infected with TDS.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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