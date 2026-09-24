Infuriating New Count Shows How Many Medals Trans Athletes Have Stolen From Women

Democrats and the left have picked transgender issues as one of the hills they are willing to die on, and for those who have daughters or who participate in women's sports themselves, it may very well have some effect on the midterm election. It seems as if biological men playing in girls' and women's sports is a relatively new idea. Think again. Leftists have glommed onto something that has quite a history.

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Everyone spent a week arguing over whether Sydney Sweeney set women back. Meanwhile, Massachusetts lets biological males fill girls' volleyball rosters — all six spots on the court, on the lower net. @EllaFrei17, a 17-year-old middle blocker, breaks it down. #SaveGirlsSports pic.twitter.com/Sx4hAerjXn — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) September 21, 2026

On Tuesday, the conservative group Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee (CWALAC) released a compilation of numbers that claim 2,293 transgender athletes have won medals in female sports in the U.S. The group gathered data from a website called "HeCheated." The site tracks transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports in both amateur and professional sports categories. The records go back to the mid-80s; however, the exact count has not been verified. But more on just how far back this has been going on in a bit.

Not only is there a physical and mental cost to girls and women being cheated by biological males, but there is also a monetary cost. Transgender athletes have competed in over 14,301 sporting events and won more than $501,498 in professional prize money. One of the prime offenders, the state of California, had roughly 611 cases where a female finished second behind a biological male. CWALAC says that number is up from 2025. CWA president Penny Nance had this to say about the data:

“It is shockingly unfair for biological women to have to compete against trans-identifying men. Our research finding that trans-identifying males have stolen over 2,293 gold medals from women in the United States is an outrage. Biological men have distinct advantages over biological women. This reality not only puts women in harm’s way, but it eliminates opportunities for biological women to earn a living and win competitions. Congress must act to protect biological women.”

But while CWALAC says records only go back to the 80s, HeCheated says something entirely different. The website shows a staggering 106 pages of claims of biological men competing and winning in women's sports. In August of 1927, Stella Walsh won the first of her two full pages of track meet wins. Who is Stella Walsh? She competed in track and field in the 1932 Los Angeles Olympic Games under the name Stanislawa Walasiewicz, and won a gold medal in the 100-meter race with a time of 11.9 seconds. Her strides were so long that some thought she ran like a man. There was a reason for that. Walsh also competed in the 1936 Games in Berlin but was beaten by 0.2 seconds. Upon her death in 1980, an autopsy showed that Walsh suffered from mosaicism, a chromosomal disorder that results in sexually ambiguous genitalia. However, Walsh had lived her life as a woman.

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But despite the mounds of data that CWALAC has compiled, Democrats are not interested in the safety and well-being of American girls and women. Not a single Democrat bothered to show up to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on fairness, safety, and opportunity in women's sports. Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) wasted no time calling them out. What they are interested in is regaining power, and if they have to sacrifice girls and women to get it, no problem.

Democrats are trying to portray themselves as the "party of women," when they are really the party trying to erase women. Pretty neat party trick for a party that doesn't know what a woman is.

Re-read that.



2,293 MALES have stolen gold medals from WOMEN.



If you are born a male, you are a male, and should be competing with and against males. It is that simple. https://t.co/7wN1jhuAl6 — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) September 23, 2026

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