DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

ABC's Faceplant Blows Up: Moreno Calls for Investigation Into Anti-Trump 'Political Hit Job'

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Oct 11, 2026 9:06 PM
Advertisement
ABC's Faceplant Blows Up: Moreno Calls for Investigation Into Anti-Trump 'Political Hit Job'
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We know the mainstream media is slippery and will bend facts to fit their narrative — think, President Trump wants to bomb LA and San Diego — but an ABC News story alleging that his sons' venture firm 1789 Capital secured billions in Pentagon contracts via a "major stake" in Anduril Industries was quickly and quietly taken down after its October 7 publication. No explanation was immediately forthcoming.

Advertisement

That’s some pretty shady dealing, even for Disney-owned ABC.

Controversy quickly erupted as billionaire Anduril founder Palmer Luckey called the story “totally bogus,” and even leftist media regulars like Brian Stelter questioned ABC’s judgment.

For Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), it’s more than just a little mistake, and it needs to be investigated:

The Ohio senator charged that it wasn’t just bad reporting, but that it threatened a major investment in his state. In January, Anduril announced it’s pouring nearly $1 billion into Ohio’s economy by building a five million-square-foot production facility to manufacture Barracuda-500 drones. That work is already well underway.

In a letter to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, Moreno demanded accountability for the network's report and questioned whether ABC News violated its obligations as a broadcaster.

"Thus, I urge the Commission to open a formal investigation into ABC News's political hit job. We must know who signed off on the publication of this false story, who may have asked to profit from the attack, and whether ABC News's conduct violated its obligations as a licensee," Moreno said.

Recommended
GOP Opponent Stuns Cory Booker in Debate With Amazing Answer on Iran Nick Arama Liberal Anchor Drops a Clownish Line About Communists. House Majority Whip Steamrolls Him on Air. Bob Hoge
Advertisement

You’d think Disney and ABC News would be a little more careful, considering they forked over $15 million (plus another million in legal fees) in 2024 after Trump filed a defamation suit following anchor and former Bill Clinton aide George Stephanoplous' repeated allegations on-air that he had been found “liable for rape” in the E. Jean Carroll civil cases. The only problem: that is categorically false.

Oops:

ABC apparently has a problem with numbers — a big problem:

The controversy centered on ABC News' original claim that 1789 Capital, where Trump Jr. serves as a partner, acquired a major stake in Anduril through a $2.5 billion investment. The figure instead represented Anduril's broader fundraising round, while 1789 Capital's investment was approximately $50 million.

The outlet quietly published a revised article Friday admitting they made numerous errors and also clarified that Donald Trump Jr. does not serve on the firm's investment decision-making committee. They also included an embarrassing editor’s note.

Advertisement

Wouldn’t it have been easier to just not run yet another hit piece on Republicans without checking your facts? 

Daily reminder: You can’t hate the media enough.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABC NEWS | BERNIE MORENO | DONALD TRUMP JR | OHIO | MEDIA BIAS | LIBERAL MEDIA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

GOP Opponent Stuns Cory Booker in Debate With Amazing Answer on Iran

GOP Opponent Stuns Cory Booker in Debate With Amazing Answer on Iran

Nick Arama
Liberal Anchor Drops a Clownish Line About Communists. House Majority Whip Steamrolls Him on Air.

Liberal Anchor Drops a Clownish Line About Communists. House Majority Whip Steamrolls Him on Air.

Bob Hoge
'Shot to Death With Musketry.' A Look at the Last Firing Squad Execution by the US Army

'Shot to Death With Musketry.' A Look at the Last Firing Squad Execution by the US Army

streiff

Trending on RedState Videos