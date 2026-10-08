LAPD Chief Scorches DSA LA Mayoral Candidate Nithya Raman After Her 'Fascist Liars' Blast

Oh boy, are we… hurting in Los Angeles. I can think of other words, but I won’t use them.

The incumbent mayor, Karen Bass, has been a disaster, as proven by the never-ending homeless issue and her bungled response to the January 2025 wildfires that wiped out entire neighborhoods. As if to prove the point, the feds had to come play cleanup in downtown’s notorious Skid Row Thursday because neither Bass nor any other Golden State official has shown themselves capable of lifting a finger. See: Bass, Newsom Hamstrung Local Officials for Years, So the Feds Just Stepped in to Save LA's Skid Row.

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Problem is, voters failed to send fire victim and former reality TV star Spencer Pratt to the general election, so we’re left with the nasty-talking Democratic socialist Councilwoman Nithya Raman (LA-4) as our only alternative to Bass. She clearly hates the police, doesn’t believe in law and order, and doesn’t care if homeless people invade her district.

Talk about being between a rock and a hard place.

Here’s Ms. Raman bashing LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell for not doing more to stop ICE activity in the city and for cracking down on protesters, who, despite her claims that they were just exercising their First Amendment rights, often turned violent and attacked both ICE and LAPD officers in June 2025.

She all but called him a “fascist liar.” Bass was quick to pounce:

The battle for L.A. mayor is heating up on social media.



Mayor Karen Bass’ campaign is targeting Councilmember Nithya Raman over a now-deleted Instagram video in which Raman repeats the phrase “fascist liars.”



Bass’ campaign says the video appeared to target the mayor and LAPD… pic.twitter.com/AJGxNMSlRD — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) October 7, 2026

The battle for L.A. mayor is heating up on social media. Mayor Karen Bass’ campaign is targeting Councilmember Nithya Raman over a now-deleted Instagram video in which Raman repeats the phrase “fascist liars.” Bass’ campaign says the video appeared to target the mayor and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, while Raman’s team says the comment was directed at ICE officers — and that Raman asked for the post to be removed. The latest clash comes with less than a month until the election. Video provided to Los Angeles Magazine by Bass Campaign team.

Raman made clear McDonnell would be looking for a new job if she gets elected: “I don't believe that Chief McDonnell has met this moment, and I will make sure that we are appointing a police chief who can really respond to the needs that immigrant Angelenos have and that every resident of Los Angeles has.” The clip ended with her and her interviewer pointing to the camera, chanting, “Only you can stop fascist liars."

Nice.

McDonnell was none too pleased to hear the comments, and on Thursday, he fired back:

The chief’s comments came after the California Post revealed Raman spent hours sipping drinks at a trendy Silver Lake restaurant while riots erupted in downtown Los Angeles on June 6, 2025… “I was out there,” McDonnell told The Post in a pointed reference to Raman’s happy hour drinks session as the city burned. “I don’t know that people who are criticizing us were anywhere near there.” Asked about Raman’s “fascist” comments, McDonnell said he usually tries to brush off attacks to avoid distraction. “It’s very disappointing to me that we have to deal with that,” he said. “In the second-largest city in America, we expect more than that.”

Although Raman falsely claimed that the protesters were only exercising their Constitutional Right, the reality is that no one has the right to drop concrete chunks directed at law enforcement from overpasses. McDonnell:

They were being assaulted by commercial-grade fireworks, which can kill you. Those can be lethal,” he said. “We were in a position where we had no choice but to defend ourselves, and we always try and use the least amount of force possible.”

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Both Raman and Bass have proved to be terrible politicians ­— that is, if you care about law and order, safety, mass illegal immigration, and the other problems plaguing the once-destination city — but Raman is, if anything, more extreme and more determined to destroy LA even further with failed progressive policies.

Sometimes there simply isn’t a good ending to a story; there’s only bad or worse.

Editor’s Note: California is the poster child for everything that is wrong with the Democrat Party and the “progressive” movement.

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