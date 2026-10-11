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Actor Beaten and Robbed in W. Hollywood, Wants to Know What Newsom and Bass Are Going to Do About It

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Oct 11, 2026 12:15 AM
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Actor Beaten and Robbed in W. Hollywood, Wants to Know What Newsom and Bass Are Going to Do About It
Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File

Actor Keegan Allen, best known for the ABC Family mystery series, Pretty Little Liars, says he was pistol-whipped and robbed by two mask-wearing assailants outside an upscale West Hollywood grocery store Thursday night.

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He posted video of his injuries to his 8.3 million followers on Instagram immediately following the attack:

Actor Keegan Allen has shared a video of his bloodied face after allegedly being robbed at gunpoint outside a Los Angeles grocery store.

The Pretty Little Liars star said he was in a Santa Monica Boulevard parking lot in West Hollywood on Thursday, Oct. 8, when two armed men allegedly stole his watch and threatened to “kill” him, per an Instagram video.

“I was just robbed of my watch outside of Laurel Supply,” the 37-year-old said in the video, appearing out of breath and with blood running down his head to his neck.

“These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off,” he recalled. “They had masks on [and] they took my watch.”

Click here to see Keegan's post. Warning: graphic footage.

Progressive policies mean we can't have nice things:

If you are wearing an expensive watch out and about, please be careful. If you know you are going somewhere a bit more dodgy it might be worth just wearing something a bit cheaper, which shouldn't need to happen but unfortunately we do not live in a perfect world...

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After the Jussie Smollett hoax, it’s natural to be suspicious of a post like this, but the facts don’t seem to point to something like that. The LA County Sheriff’s Department did confirm that they responded to a call and found a bloodied Keegan in the grocery store parking lot:

We [Page 6] heard dispatchers communicating about an “assault” at 8445 Santa Monica Blvd., where Laurel Supply is located, shortly before deputies responded to the scene just after 9 p.m.

A rep for the LASD told us the call for service was placed for a “robbery.”

“Upon arrival, deputies contacted a male adult, who stated he was approached by two male adults dressed in black clothing. One suspect pointed a silver handgun at the victim while the other pointed a knife and demanded the victim’s watch and bracelet,” the rep said in a statement.

“Shortly after, the victim was struck in the face with the handgun. The suspects obtained the victim’s watch and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.”

The LA County Fire Department was also on scene and evaluated Keegan, and although he was not hospitalized at the time, he checked himself into an unnamed facility later, fearing he had a concussion.

He also appeared to take a shot at California Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass.

Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these flock cameras that @jheilman90069 (I hope this is his instagram) the.dantastic1 @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless

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Flock surveillance cameras, as we’ve reported, are controversial because they can help track down suspects, but critics say they make a joke of the notion of privacy. Also, there have been numerous instances of law enforcement abusing them to stalk their ex-wives and things of that nature.

The city has the technology, so if it seems that there were a good time to use it, it's now. 

West Hollywood, meanwhile, is its own city in the greater LA County, meaning that Bass and the LAPD are not in charge. 

That being said, she and Newsom have both extensively proven to be criminal-loving, homeless-enabling, illegal alien-coddling politicians who haven’t exactly made public safety their priority. They’d rather funnel money into the homeless-industrial complex, fund healthcare for illegals, and lower sentences for violent crime than they would make an effort to do something about protecting our cities.

Keegan is right: West Hollywood isn’t safe anymore. Unfortunately, the same could be said for many, if not most, progressive cities.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | CRIME | GAVIN NEWSOM | LOS ANGELES | KAREN BASS | HOLLYWOOD
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