Karen Bass Avoids House Oversight Probe Amid LA Homeless Agency Collapse

Is the government of the City of Los Angeles suffering from a surplus of corruption or incompetence? Or are the City of Angels' recent failures in dealing with their plague of homelessness a matter of the two, corruption and incompetence, not being mutually exclusive?

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In the city's administration of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) that last option would seem to be the likely answer. The House of Representatives is rightly concerned about the money Washington has shoveled into Los Angeles on this issue, and Mayor Karen Bass seems remarkably reluctant to give the House Oversight Committee any answers.

Let’s look at the timeline…



➟ We start an investigation and ask Mayor Bass to testify.



➟ She says she’s “unavailable.”



➟ She quits a few days later from the LAHSA governing commission.



➟ DOJ arrests people in LA relating to fraud with homeless services funds.



➟… https://t.co/utRZq3Bzv1 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 17, 2026

Let’s look at the timeline… ➟ We start an investigation and ask Mayor Bass to testify. ➟ She says she’s “unavailable.” ➟ She quits a few days later from the LAHSA governing commission. ➟ DOJ arrests people in LA relating to fraud with homeless services funds. ➟ LAHSA throws in the towel and decides they no longer want to receive federal funding. This doesn’t end here. Mayor Karen Bass must testify. Americans deserve accountability from everyone who looked the other way while their money went to fraudsters.

Now, it looks a lot like Los Angeles' entire homeless-industrial complex is falling apart, and still Karen Bass is unresponsive.

Los Angeles’ embattled homelessness agency is throwing in the towel on four major roles it has controlled for decades, as pressure from the Trump administration and local officials continues to mount. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Commission voted Tuesday not to participate in the LA Continuum of Care Board’s request-for-qualifications process for the region’s lead homelessness agency. That means LAHSA will not seek to retain responsibility for the annual application for federal homelessness funding, the Homeless Management Information System, the annual point-in-time count or the coordinated-entry system.

We reported Wednesday on some major fraud busts in LA, in which federal and local authorities scooped up some people now accused of perpetrating millions of dollars stolen in various fraud schemes. This whole system is falling apart. Karen Bass isn't giving any answers.

The city of Los Angeles spends almost a billion a year on homelessness, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Karen Bass isn't giving any answers.

The number of homeless people in Los Angeles keeps growing. The homeless enclaves taking over city parks, sidewalks, streets, and even private property keep expanding. Karen Bass isn't giving any answers.

Now, Mayor Bass is angling to take even more direct control of that spending, within her tight, sweaty fists.

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Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who face each other in the Nov. 3 mayoral election, have both said Los Angeles needs to separate from LAHSA and establish an independent city-run entity.

Because that's always worked out so well in the past.

Karen Bass needs to be hauled in front of House Oversight, one way or another, to answer some serious questions. This is money that comes in part from the taxpayers of all of these United States, not just California, not just Los Angeles, but all of America. It's our money, and the more the once-Golden State and the City of Angels, which now seems to have morphed into the City of Angles, is spending more and more on a problem that is growing worse and worse. And still, Karen Bass isn't giving any answers.

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