In December of 2024, I wrote the following:

I think we all know what people will be tired of about Donald Trump in 2027. That is because we are in an almost unique situation here, with a non-consecutive two-term president (only the second such president). In 2020, Trump was very narrowly ousted from the presidency. Although I believe there remains legitimate skepticism regarding that election, at the same time, some swing voters did react against Trump for his “mean tweets” problem.

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I may have been a little late in my prediction. Maybe I should have written “2026” rather than “2027?”

I support Donald Trump, and I have voted for him three times. I first did so because of the horrible record of his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and the Democrats' increasing left-wing and authoritarian — for example, siccing the IRS on opponents and spying on opponents — record. I later voted for Trump because of his fighting personality and his strong record of accomplishments as president.

I have long thought of Donald Trump as President Lincoln once praised Gen. Ulysses S. Grant: “I can’t spare this man; he fights.”

But Trump’s pugnacious personality is both a strength and a weakness. The man is literally the stereotypical New York City resident, with the energy level of the Tasmanian Devil. He is not organized or disciplined. He goes back and forth on things – one day he loves you, the next day he hates you, and then he is back in love again. He enjoys fighting/arguing with people. He doesn’t do “the presidential thing” well, and sometimes even curses like the typical Gotham City inhabitant. He is very focused on himself. He says a lot of things that are wrong or don’t make sense or are even contradictory – that is the whole point of my Santorum 2000’s colleague Salena Zito’s famous statement: “When (Trump) makes claims like this, the press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally.” Sometimes, he can produce “mean tweets.” All of these Donald Trump characteristics are why I once wrote about Trump being “Seinfeldian.”

And Donald Trump’s whole personality can be tiring over an extensive length of time.

Sean Trende, the conservative/Republican-leaning but objective American journalist and Senior Elections Analyst at RealClearPolitics, makes the case that the blue tsunami was essentially about “Everything, Everywhere About Donald Trump, All at Once”:

It wasn’t just the war, and it wasn’t just tariffs. I don’t know that it was even “mostly” those two issues combined. It was Trump’s entire second term. Almost every decision made during the past two years alienated some portion of Trump’s coalition. Some of this is inevitable; governing is hard, and it inevitably forces parties to choose between pieces of their coalition. But Trump governed as if the only thing that mattered was Donald Trump’s opinion.

He then goes through the Trump second-term record:

So, let’s walk through some of the major events of Trump’s second term, and see how it affected these groups. Trump’s approval holds up reasonably well (for him) through mid-March. There is some decline, but he was still at a 50-50 level in popularity, and the initial reactions to DOGE weren’t overwhelmingly negative, so that is where we’ll pick up. A few key moments had a particularly brutal impact on his job approval, and we’ll linger on those as we march through. It’s important, however, to remember that events don’t have to have an immediate impact to matter. Things build up cumulatively, and most people who don’t write about elections for a living don’t remember specific events from Trump’s presidency. They just sort of keep a running tally in their minds about how they feel about Trump, which at a certain point flips to “negative.”

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Trende’s list of Trump decisions that eventually depressed his polling and led to the blue tsunami includes Trump threatening and implementing the tariffs; choosing to go to war in Iran; the inconsistent application of both strategies; his unwillingness to explain things in general; his infighting with members of his own party; incidents of the Trump family making money on the side; and many other things.

So, this argument goes, the Democrats were able to win 2026 bigly based on “Trump Fatigue.” Which I believe is quite similar to how the Republicans, in 1994, were able to win yugely on “Clinton Fatigue.” If this is true, the only question now is whether history will repeat itself, and as Bill Clinton did before, Donald Trump will use the ideological craziness of his opponents to rebuild his political capital for the next election cycle.

I guess “We’ll (Just Have to) See What Happens.”

Part 6 of The Aftermath is Coming…

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