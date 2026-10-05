Flock Around and Find Out: Judge Torches ‘Mass Surveillance’ in 91-Pound Meth Bust

This one might have flown under the radar over the weekend, but a federal judge in Oklahoma has drawn a constitutional line around law enforcement’s use of automated license-plate readers, ruling that police cannot search a month’s worth of a vehicle’s movements without a warrant. For those with growing concerns over the rapid proliferation of surveillance cameras and their potential for abuse, this one will come as welcome news.

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NEW: A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that police violated the Fourth Amendment by searching Flock and other license plate reader data without a warrant, accessing more than 50 records of a driver’s movements across multiple states over a month. https://t.co/3DkpfQYcha — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) October 3, 2026

The decision came in the federal prosecution of Melisa Kyle, who is charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Officers reportedly recovered 91 pounds of meth and approximately $7,000 from her rented SUV.

That evidence has now been suppressed, however.

The case began when Tulsa County Deputy Sheriff Freddie Alaniz, who also works with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), saw a Mazda SUV with a California license plate traveling on an Oklahoma highway. According to U.S. District Judge Sara Hill, Alaniz began following it “for no apparent reason other than” the California plate.

Alaniz then searched the plate through Flock and VehicleManager, two automated license-plate-reader systems. Those systems collect and store photographs, dates, times, and locations whenever participating cameras capture a vehicle’s plate.

The search gave Alaniz more than 50 records charting roughly a month of the Mazda’s movements across multiple states. It showed that the vehicle had made a relatively short trip to the California-Arizona border area and was heading back toward Missouri.

Alaniz subsequently observed a valid traffic violation and stopped Kyle. After issuing her a warning and returning her license, he asked to search the SUV. Kyle refused. Alaniz then detained her for a drug-dog sniff. The dog alerted, leading to the vehicle search and Kyle’s arrest.

But Judge Hill concluded that the deputy violated the Fourth Amendment in two separate ways.

First, Alaniz lacked reasonable suspicion to extend the traffic stop after giving Kyle the warning. The government pointed to her short trip, amount of luggage, nervousness, cigarette smoking, rental vehicle, and supposedly questionable travel explanation.

Hill was unconvinced. Those circumstances, she explained, described the same sorts of things innocent Americans regularly do on road trips: drive long distances for short visits, pack too much, buy too much, lose track of dates, rent cars, and become nervous when questioned by police.

Second — and far more significantly — Hill ruled that the search of Kyle’s stored license-plate data was itself a Fourth Amendment search requiring a warrant. Seeing a car on a public road is one thing. Quietly accessing a nationwide database cataloguing a month of its movements is next level.

Hill called the system “indiscriminate mass surveillance” and relied heavily on the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Chatrie v. United States, which recognized a privacy interest in historical cell-phone location data.

As Hill put it: "Why is it the government’s business where everyone goes all the time?"

Not to overstate things, the decision does not outlaw Flock cameras, establish binding law outside this particular case, or mean that every license-plate query requires a warrant. In fact, Hill acknowledged that nearly every court previously addressing the question had reached the opposite conclusion — including another federal judge in Oklahoma — which makes an appeal highly likely.

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If the Justice Department appeals, it will face an added hurdle: Even if it persuades the 10th Circuit that the Flock search was constitutional, it must still overcome Hill’s separate finding that Alaniz unlawfully prolonged the traffic stop.

This case tees up the uncomfortable side of the Fourth Amendment. Police allegedly found an enormous quantity of methamphetamine. But constitutional protections are tested precisely when honoring them comes with a cost.

The question now likely headed toward the appellate courts is whether traveling on public roads means surrendering any expectation that the government will not compile — and search — a detailed record of everywhere your vehicle has been.

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