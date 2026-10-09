'Hit Piece' on Trump Sons Was Deleted, Now Don Jr. and Even Liberal Media Are Raising Questions

There was a big ABC News story about Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, that came out on Wednesday.

The story made allegations that companies backed by Trump's sons had secured more than $6 billion in active or promised government contracts.

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But as we reported, by Thursday, the story was suddenly deleted without explanation. It was just showing a 404 error.

It was deleted after some of its central claims were challenged by people at the companies named in the piece. Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for venture capital firm 1789 Capital, ripped it apart, pointing out multiple problems in the piece and terming it a “total biased hit piece." The founder of Anduril, Palmer Luckey, also called it out, saying it was false.

Now even CNN's Andrew Kaczynski is weighing in to say the way this was handled by ABC isn't the way things are supposed to be done. "No note, no explanation, no comment. It had been shared by tons of top lawmakers and democratic officials."

This is absolutely wild per Status — ABC News completely retracted this story like two days ago just totally nuked it. No note, no explanation , no comment. It had been shared by tons of top lawmakers and democratic officials. https://t.co/FJUKmR9YyA — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) October 9, 2026

There's still no explanation there on the original page, still just the 404. I checked.

CNN's Brian Stelter even weighed in.

I'm told the article was "published prematurely." More to come, because that is obviously not a sufficient explanation. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 9, 2026

"Published prematurely," lol. As in, should not have been published at all? Going to check with the lawyers after the horse has already escaped the barn? They may be caught between a rock and a hard place now.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. isn't holding back either. He responded after California Governor Gavin Newsom was one of the people to share the story.

ABC deleted this article in less than 24 hours because it’s false. Sounds about as long as your presidential campaign would last. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 8, 2026

"ABC deleted this article in less than 24 hours because it’s false. Sounds about as long as your presidential campaign would last," Trump Jr. declared.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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