JD Vance Stumps for the Home Team in Ohio, Rallying Votes for Vivek Ramaswamy and Jon Husted

On Friday, Vice President JD Vance dropped in to Lima, Ohio, to rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy and the reelection of Republican Jon Husted for U.S. Senate.

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Vice President JD Vance and other Republican candidates stopped in Lima to rally local Republicans ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. Vance made a big entrance in Allen County, with Air Force Two serving as the backdrop for the “Defend our Future” rally at the Allen County Airport. With 25 days left before the election, Vance said it is an important election and Republicans need to get out and vote.

Vance first found a polling place to cast his vote for the Republican ticket.

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‘James David Vance’ confirms his name as the @VP casts his ballot for the US midterms in his home state of Ohio https://t.co/2xZrYTCRkt — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) October 9, 2026

Before hitting the stump, Vance explained his WHY for voting for Husted and Ramaswamy in the midterms.

I do worry that if we elect a bunch of radicals, the country's going to take a massive, massive step backward.[...] I want Democrats to lose and I want Jon Husted and Vivek to win because I think it'll be good for the people of Ohio and good for the people of the United States of America.

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VP @JDVance on casting his ballot in Ohio: "I want Democrats to lose, and I want @JonHusted and @VivekGRamaswamy to win because I think it'll be good for the people of Ohio and good for the people of the United States of America." https://t.co/3HQ4uBfUdX — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 9, 2026

On the stump, Vance touted the roster of Republican representatives and candidates, giving a shout-out to Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-4), who could not attend. Vance then recognized those in attendance: State Rep. Derek Merrin, who is running for Ohio's 9th Congressional District, gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sens. Bernie Moreno and Jon Husted.

Vance said, "My friends, this is a team that knows Ohio. This is a team that fights for Ohio. And most importantly, this is a team that has gotten big results for the people of our state."

VP @JDVance highlights the roster of patriots running in and currently representing Ohio: "This is a team that knows Ohio. This is a team that fights for Ohio. This is a team that has gotten big results for the people of our state." https://t.co/Hxswwy3QhI — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 9, 2026

Vance pivoted to Ramaswamy's opponent, Democrat Amy Acton. As Ohio's Health Director, Acton was responsible for the lockdowns and COVID policies in the state. Vance also took a jab at Acton over reports that she might have a bit of a drinking problem.

And this is the fun part of the festivities, where I get to talk about Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown. Ladies and gentlemen, it was Amy who closed your kids schools. Who banned you from going to church. It was Amy who stole precious moments from your family and loved ones. Who stole birthdays graduations, and funerals. It was Amy who forced mandate, after mandate, after mandate on the great state of Ohio. This November, ladies and gentlemen, the choice could not be clearer. So I ask you, very simply, vote for Vivek, vote to keep Ohio strong, vote to keep us prosperous, and vote to keep us free.

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.@VP JD Vance says he promised Ohio Gov. candidate Amy Acton (D) he "would meet her at a bar later" because he knows "she's into that sort of thing," amidst Republican attack ads claiming Acton is an alcoholic, which she denies. https://t.co/fznp433ZCU — CSPAN (@cspan) October 9, 2026

Vance contrasted Acton's attack on families with touting Ramaswamy's desire to see Ohio families thrive.

Vivek has made a number of things a hallmark of his campaign. He's talked about doing something that people have only wished at, but he's gonna get done: he's gonna get historic property tax relief for every single citizen who owns a house in this state. Like me, Vivek is a young father, he cares about whether young people can afford to make a life in this state.

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VP @JDVance campaigns for @VivekGRamaswamy in Ohio: "He's talked about doing something that people have only wished at, but he's gonna get done: He's gonna get historic property tax relief for every single citizen who owns a house in this state." https://t.co/wkc56jXzgM — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 9, 2026

Then Vance spotlighted Husted and spoke out against the lies being lodged against him.

Vance said, "In 20 short months, Jon has fought relentlessly for the people of this state. He is one of the hardest workers in the United States Senate."

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VP @JDVance in Ohio: "I'm starting to get pissed off at all the LIES they're telling about the great statesman, @JonHusted." "Jon took over the seat that I vacated after you all gave me the honor of making me your Vice President of the United Staes... Do you know why you no longer pay taxes on tips? It is because of Jon Husted... it's because of Jon Husted that we passed the Laken Riley Act and kicked violent foreign criminals out of the U.S.A" — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) October 9, 2026

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VP @JDVance in Ohio: "I'm starting to get pissed off at all the LIES they're telling about the great statesman, @JonHusted." "Jon took over the seat that I vacated after you all gave me the honor of making me your Vice President of the United Staes... Do you know why you no longer pay taxes on tips? It is because of Jon Husted... it's because of Jon Husted that we passed the Laken Riley Act and kicked violent foreign criminals out of the U.S.A"

On the converse, Vance ripped into Democrat Senate candidate and former Sen. Sherrod Brown, who wants his old job back and will lie and run away from his true record in order to achieve this.

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VP @JDVance SHREDS Sherrod Brown for trying to fool Ohioans into believing he's a moderate Democrat while voting like Bernie Sanders: "Sherrod Brown's voting record shows he's not the kind of Democrat JFK was... Sherrod's not even the type of Democrat Bill Clinton was!" https://t.co/QOwd6GZss4 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 9, 2026

Vance ended the campaign speech with this mic drop moment.

We need to vote to send a message to the Democrats, that you need to check the crazy at the door. And so long as the Democrat Party, and we need to send a message that America belongs to those who love it, not those who hate it. And so long as the Democrats hate our country, they don't get our vote and they can stay the hell out of our country.

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🚨 BREAKING: VP JD Vance just DROPPED this epic line then walked off stage in Ohio



"SO LONG AS THE DEMOCRATS HATE THIS COUNTRY — THEY DON'T GET OUR VOTE. They can stay the HELL out of Washington!" 🔥



"We need to vote to send a message to the Democrats. YOU NEED TO CHECK THE… — Bruce (@realPatriotBAC) October 9, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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