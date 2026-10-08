The Latest Hit Job on Trump's Sons 'Vanishes' After Critics Point Out Inconsistencies

One of the most persistent fallacies that has carried over from the Biden years is that the Trump children are no better than Hunter Biden.

Of course, there is a world of difference between working hard in your father's successful companies and leveraging your father's political office to get a lucrative, suspect job in foreign oil and gas companies, taking 'gifts' from Chinese communists, and selling "art" to collectors who disappear the moment one's dad leaves office.

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But, such is the nature of politics, and false equivalencies are the coin of the realm. Democrats can't excuse their morally repugnant behavior, so they deflect and invent false charges against their political adversaries.

It's in this context that we get a story from ABC News that accused Trump's sons of having invested in a company that was awarded a major government contract (until the story was abruptly taken down).

President Donald Trump announced a $6.6 billion investment with AI defense company Anduril Industries on Tuesday -- the most recent government funding agreement into a company with investment ties to the president's sons. The Trump administration announced the Navy will support $2.9 billion of the total cost to help create a new facility in Baltimore County, Maryland, that will manufacture critical parts for the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine.

"In a tremendous victory for our country and for the city of Baltimore, Anduril is investing $3.7 billion in a state-of-the-art shipyard that will be known forever as Arsenal-2," Trump said at an event, as noted by the report.

"Right here in Sparrows Point, you'll build the next generation of American submarines, including autonomous subs, torpedo tubes, and critical components for our cutting edge Virginia-class attack submarines," Trump added.

The report highlighted 1789 Capital, where Donald Trump Jr. is listed as a partner, and claims that it put a major stake in Anduril.

1789 Capital -- a venture capital firm that lists Donald Trump Jr. as one of six partners along with three founders -- claimed a major stake in Anduril in June 2025 from a $2.5 billion investment into the company. Since that investment, Anduril has been awarded 135 other contracts with the U.S. government and to date has received around $1.8 billion from those agreements, according to active defense contracts posted to SAM.gov, the official system for government contracting. Anduril did not respond for comment on its contracts or investments from 1789 Capital, though the company has been awarded contracts dating back to 2019, according to USASpending.gov The company is one of the largest manufacturers to receive an investment from Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump, but they are not the only one.

Then we get to the heart of the matter: Congressional Democrats demand an investigation!

An ABC News analysis found defense companies backed by the president's sons, including Anduril, have now raked in more than $6 billion dollars in active or promised government contracts since those investments were made, according to the government's official contract reporting. This comes as Congressional Oversight Democrats continue to demand the Pentagon's inspector general investigate the approved deals.

"Refusal to investigate these serious allegations will raise significant concerns about whether your office is able to perform its statutory duty as an independent watchdog over DoD," Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren, Robert Garcia and Tammy Duckworth wrote in a letter to the Pentagon's inspector general in May.

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The Democrat Propaganda Complex unleashed the attack, which unsurprisingly went viral in the blue echo chamber, but then the links started vanishing.

One of the most biting critiques of the report came from Alexa Henning, former Office of the Directorate of National Intelligence chief of staff.

This post shows you have literally zero financial literacy. 1789 Capital does not have a "major stake" in Anduril. It's false to say Vulcan, Firehawk, and PsiQuantum are "backed by Don Jr and Eric Trump."' Here's a small lesson, that I also explained to ABC, the "reporter" who is a complete idiot conflated raising funds with investment by 1789. Those are two separate actions. Meaning the "investments" mentioned were actually the total number raised for a funding round, that MANY companies contribute to. Another thing that the reporter buried the lead on was that many of these companies have gotten government contracts during Biden AND Trump, which completely negates the assertion by ABC that Don Jr and Eric Trump are doing anything wrong. Total biased hit piece that is not being regurgitated by dumb trolls on the internet. — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) October 8, 2026

As Henning wrote on X:

This post shows you have literally zero financial literacy. 1789 Capital does not have a "major stake" in Anduril. It's false to say Vulcan, Firehawk, and PsiQuantum are "backed by Don Jr and Eric Trump."' Here's a small lesson, that I also explained to ABC, the "reporter" who is a complete idiot conflated raising funds with investment by 1789. Those are two separate actions. Meaning the "investments" mentioned were actually the total number raised for a funding round, that MANY companies contribute to. Another thing that the reporter buried the lead on was that many of these companies have gotten government contracts during Biden AND Trump, which completely negates the assertion by ABC that Don Jr and Eric Trump are doing anything wrong. Total biased hit piece that is not being regurgitated by dumb trolls on the internet.

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And tech entrepreneur Palmer Luckey, who founded Anduril Industries, unleashed a scathing rebuttal to an ABC report that was subsequently deleted on X.

@ABC is refusing to correct this lie. @ByNathanLee's "analysis" is totally bogus, and he knows it, because Anduril provided him with the actual numbers - 1789 Capital has only invested a total of $50M in Anduril, and this so-called "major stake" is about 1/1000th of the company. The claim of $6B+ in "active or promised government contracts" is also a lie. Most of that amount is in hypothetical contract ceilings, which are (by design) larger than the government or the contractor expect to transact. The problem for Nathan and ABC, which they also know, is that a bunch of people, including the Governor, assumed they were telling the truth and acted on it. Admitting they got this wrong would make a legal judgement against them trivially easy. And so they lie. — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) October 7, 2026

Here are Luckey's counterpoints.

@ABC is refusing to correct this lie. @ByNathanLee's "analysis" is totally bogus, and he knows it, because Anduril provided him with the actual numbers - 1789 Capital has only invested a total of $50M in Anduril, and this so-called "major stake" is about 1/1000th of the company. The claim of $6B+ in "active or promised government contracts" is also a lie. Most of that amount is in hypothetical contract ceilings, which are (by design) larger than the government or the contractor expect to transact. The problem for Nathan and ABC, which they also know, is that a bunch of people, including the Governor, assumed they were telling the truth and acted on it. Admitting they got this wrong would make a legal judgement against them trivially easy. And so they lie.

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ABC News does not appear to have issued any public retraction or correction to this story, according to a search of its affiliated websites.

This comes in the wake of a number of outlets correcting the "Iran Hoax" story, as Sister Toldjah recently covered at RedState.

Surprisingly, two notoriously anti-Trump media figures have reluctantly come to his defense on this, tweeting through gritted teeth that many people were getting his remarks wrong. First up, CNN's notoriously biased "fact checker" Daniel Dale... Then there was former Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake, who is now a colleague of Dale's at CNN.

It must be election time again. Or as we might have to rename it, Hoax Season.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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