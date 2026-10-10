'I Don't Want to Fight Him' – Donald Trump Brings New Face to Campaign Rally: The Bronx Bull

An energized President Donald Trump held another campaign rally to drum up enthusiasm for the all-important November midterm elections, and he brought out a familiar face: former boxing heavyweight champion and Hangover star Mike Tyson.

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Tyson’s been through a lot in his life and has faced serious questions about his conduct, but he looked fit and happy as he flew aboard Air Force One with the president, addressed the White House press corps, and then took to the stage in Syracuse at the event, which was held in support of Republican gubernatorial challenger to Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, Bruce Blakeman.

Tyson said he wouldn’t be there if it weren’t for a president like Trump:

LET'S GO! President Trump just brought MIKE TYSON up on stage at his rally in Syracuse, NY



"I'm just happy to be up here with my president, President Trump. There's NO WAY in the world I would ever be here if it wasn't for a president like Donald Trump. Thank you!"



Then… pic.twitter.com/3f6i65mu0S — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 10, 2026

🔥 LET'S GO! President Trump just brought MIKE TYSON up on stage at his rally in Syracuse, NY "I'm just happy to be up here with my president, President Trump. There's NO WAY in the world I would ever be here if it wasn't for a president like Donald Trump. Thank you!" Then Trump jumped in: "I don't want to fight him." 😆

Earlier Friday, Tyson took to the podium to address the White House press briefing room. It was clear it’s not something he’s used to doing, but he took on the challenge with humor and good cheer:

Mike Tyson says when Donald Trump called, he showed up. The legendary boxer will be attending the President's rally Friday night.



🎥: C-SPAN pic.twitter.com/Ho8ncdPD80 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 9, 2026

The Bronx bull also rode aboard Air Force One with the president.

THIS IS THE MOST EPIC VIDEO ON 𝕏 MIKE TYSON BOARDS AIR FORCE 1 WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP



LIBERALS CAN’T STAND THIS pic.twitter.com/zPEgjhkC7Y — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) October 9, 2026

Sadly, their meeting also occurred as news came in that another Iron Mike, Chicago Bears legend Mike Ditka, had passed. See: We Lost a Legend: Mike Ditka, Super Bowl-Winning Coach of Da Bears, Gone at 86.

.@POTUS reacts to the passing of Mike Ditka: "He was a great guy. He was with me all the way. He was tough. That's a sad one — you're just telling me that now for the first time... Wow. He was great." pic.twitter.com/8sf1CIU3TG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2026

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Trump also had a serious message for the crowd: give Kathy Hochul the boot.

The president took Blakeman's challenge to Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul as the centerpiece of the rally, promising direct support from Washington if elected. "[Blakeman will] save this state. He'll turn the state around and I'll help him from the White House," Trump said. "I'll be helping him for governor." Trump blasted Hochul over New York's taxes, utility bills and public safety, arguing that Blakeman could unleash the state's economic potential by embracing domestic energy production and cutting costs for families.

Blakeman faces a tough task in taking out the leftist governor in a deep-blue state, but maybe the former "Baddest Man on the Planet" can change voters' minds.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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