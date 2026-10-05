DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Actress Who's Backed Dems Makes Surprising Endorsement of Republican in Key Race

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 05, 2026 12:40 PM
Advertisement
Actress Who's Backed Dems Makes Surprising Endorsement of Republican in Key Race
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"Will and Grace" actress Debra Messing has voted for a bunch of Democrats. 

She stumped for Hillary Clinton and even donated to leftist actress Cynthia Nixon's campaign for governor in 2018. And she's been critical of President Donald Trump. 

Advertisement

But Messing has just made what has to be considered a pretty stunning endorsement in the New York governor's race. Instead of the present Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, she's thrown her endorsement to Trumpi-supported Republican nominee Bruce Blakeman. 

Messing is a native New Yorker, and the gist of her change is that she's not happy with the decline she feels has been going on in her hometown. She even appeared in a video with Blakeman. “I am so grateful you are running. You are what we need more than anything,” she said during a fundraiser for him. 

“The decline in this city over the last four years has been so exponential and devastating — economically, socially and on every level. And obviously, we’ve lost so much business here. People are leaving,” said Messing, an NYU alum.

Messing called the Big Apple the “city I love” but said, “It’s not the city I love anymore.”

She looked at Blakeman and said, “I believe in all my heart that you are the answer. You are the affordable campaign, candidate.

“People are just really struggling. They need their utilities to be lower,” Messing said.

The actress also alluded to the $9 congestion pricing toll to enter Manhattan.

“It’s just too expensive to live in New York City, and I love the fact that is at the top of your mind,” Messing told the Republican candidate.

Recommended
Trump Just Took a Sledgehammer to One of Healthcare's Most Infuriating Practices Teri Christoph Talarico Denied Supporting Defunding the Police. Legacy Media Found the 2020 Tape. Ward Clark
Advertisement

She's also supportive of Israel and has been very against the New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. 

But people who have voted Democrat are now turning to Republicans in other races for similar reasons: Democrats have become too extreme and have failed, and voters have just had enough. We're seeing that in places like Michigan too, where Democrats are fleeing the Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. 

It's a tough race for a Republican in New York. Hochul has the lead, but the race has been tightening. It's now down to single digits as of polling last week: Hochul at 50 percent, with Blakeman at 41 percent.

Blakeman is pushing to lower taxes, which could be very popular with New Yorkers. 

Last week, the Nassau County executive vowed that if elected in November, he’d eliminate taxes on the first $50,000 of income for single filers and on the first $100,000 for married couples.

The average income for married couples in 45 of New York’s 62 counties is under $100,000, meaning many of the disaffected rural communities that feel especially abandoned by Albany would see a massive lift, according to his plan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, people on the left on X were already melting down about Messing, as Blakeman thanked Messing for making the move. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | NEW YORK | KATHY HOCHUL
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Trump Just Took a Sledgehammer to One of Healthcare's Most Infuriating Practices

Trump Just Took a Sledgehammer to One of Healthcare's Most Infuriating Practices

Teri Christoph
Talarico Denied Supporting Defunding the Police. Legacy Media Found the 2020 Tape.

Talarico Denied Supporting Defunding the Police. Legacy Media Found the 2020 Tape.

Ward Clark
Damning New Report Confirms the Worst: Biden’s DOJ Did Target Parents Who Spoke Out

Damning New Report Confirms the Worst: Biden’s DOJ Did Target Parents Who Spoke Out

Teri Christoph

Trending on RedState Videos