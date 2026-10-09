DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

We Lost a Legend: Mike Ditka, Super Bowl-Winning Coach of Da Bears, Gone at 86

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Oct 09, 2026 6:08 PM
Advertisement
We Lost a Legend: Mike Ditka, Super Bowl-Winning Coach of Da Bears, Gone at 86
AP Photo/Phil Sandlin, File

Mike Ditka has passed at 86 years of age, according to a statement by his family.

The standout tight end played on the Chicago Bears team that won the 1963 NFL championship and the 1971 Dallas Cowboys squad that took home the Super Bowl, and then coached the dominant Bears squad to a blowout Super Bowl XX win in 1986 following the 1985 season.

Advertisement

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka," the statement said. "While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family.

"Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever.

"With love and gratitude, The Ditka Family."

His stats speak for themselves:

Drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1961, he became the first modern receiving tight end and the first tight end selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ditka won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1961 and made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1961-65 and earned five All-Pro selections.

He played for the Bears from 1961-66, the Philadelphia Eagles from 1967-68 and the Dallas Cowboys from 1969-72, finishing with 427 receptions, 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns.

His '85 Bears defense, coordinated by Buddy Ryan and his “46” scheme, featured such Monsters of the Midway as Richard Dent, Dan Hampton, Steve McMichael, William “The Refrigerator” Perry, Gary Fencik, Mike Singletary and other standouts. They destroyed nearly all comers during the regular and postseason and lost only one game on their way to an 18-1 record and a Super Bowl victory in early 1986.

Recommended
We May Have an Answer to the 'Missing' Talarico Mystery. This Looks Bad. Really Bad. Kyle Becker Missing Persons Update: Talarico Spox Claims Video of Candidate Friday at Music Fest Is Real Bob Hoge
Advertisement

I was honored to be there: Memories: How Dad and I Ended Up at the '86 Super Bowl Watching the Greatest Defense of All Time.

Iron Mike went on to a successful broadcasting career, with longtime ESPN NFL host Chris Berman calling him a "national treasure" Friday.

"We were lucky at ESPN to have him as a teammate on Sunday NFL Countdown for over a decade," Berman said in a statement. "Not only did he put a smile on our faces every week, he did the same for millions of viewers."

Ditka’s influence didn’t just touch professional football, however; he became a national icon with his fiery, no-nonsense persona. He starred in commercials, opened restaurants, and appeared as himself in TV commercials and Will Ferrell's 2005 comedy "Kicking and Screaming."

He even inspired one of Saturday Night Live’s funniest recurring skits:

President Trump was a fan, calling him a “tough cookie”:

Advertisement

He will be missed. There will never be another one like him.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHICAGO | NFL | SPORTS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

We May Have an Answer to the 'Missing' Talarico Mystery. This Looks Bad. Really Bad.

We May Have an Answer to the 'Missing' Talarico Mystery. This Looks Bad. Really Bad.

Kyle Becker
Missing Persons Update: Talarico Spox Claims Video of Candidate Friday at Music Fest Is Real

Missing Persons Update: Talarico Spox Claims Video of Candidate Friday at Music Fest Is Real

Bob Hoge
This Is What a Real Fighter for New York Looks Like

This Is What a Real Fighter for New York Looks Like

Sister Toldjah

Trending on RedState Videos