We Lost a Legend: Mike Ditka, Super Bowl-Winning Coach of Da Bears, Gone at 86

Mike Ditka has passed at 86 years of age, according to a statement by his family.

The standout tight end played on the Chicago Bears team that won the 1963 NFL championship and the 1971 Dallas Cowboys squad that took home the Super Bowl, and then coached the dominant Bears squad to a blowout Super Bowl XX win in 1986 following the 1985 season.

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"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka," the statement said. "While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. "Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever. "With love and gratitude, The Ditka Family."

The NFL is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Fame coach and tight end, Mike Ditka. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. ❤️ https://t.co/H9cMGPc8ln — NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2026

His stats speak for themselves:

Drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1961, he became the first modern receiving tight end and the first tight end selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ditka won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1961 and made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1961-65 and earned five All-Pro selections. He played for the Bears from 1961-66, the Philadelphia Eagles from 1967-68 and the Dallas Cowboys from 1969-72, finishing with 427 receptions, 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns.

His '85 Bears defense, coordinated by Buddy Ryan and his “46” scheme, featured such Monsters of the Midway as Richard Dent, Dan Hampton, Steve McMichael, William “The Refrigerator” Perry, Gary Fencik, Mike Singletary and other standouts. They destroyed nearly all comers during the regular and postseason and lost only one game on their way to an 18-1 record and a Super Bowl victory in early 1986.

I was honored to be there: Memories: How Dad and I Ended Up at the '86 Super Bowl Watching the Greatest Defense of All Time.

Iron Mike went on to a successful broadcasting career, with longtime ESPN NFL host Chris Berman calling him a "national treasure" Friday.

"We were lucky at ESPN to have him as a teammate on Sunday NFL Countdown for over a decade," Berman said in a statement. "Not only did he put a smile on our faces every week, he did the same for millions of viewers."

Ditka’s influence didn’t just touch professional football, however; he became a national icon with his fiery, no-nonsense persona. He starred in commercials, opened restaurants, and appeared as himself in TV commercials and Will Ferrell's 2005 comedy "Kicking and Screaming."

He even inspired one of Saturday Night Live’s funniest recurring skits:

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President Trump was a fan, calling him a “tough cookie”:

.@POTUS reacts to the passing of Mike Ditka: "He was a great guy. He was with me all the way. He was tough. That's a sad one — you're just telling me that now for the first time... Wow. He was great." https://t.co/8sf1CIU3TG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2026

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He will be missed. There will never be another one like him.

#RIP Mike Ditka A fan called Mike Ditka a baby on a call in radio show. Iron Mike responds by giving the guy his office address and telling him “You tell me what time and when and I’ll whip your ass” 😘 #DaBears https://t.co/z85aUSQOdl — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) October 9, 2026

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