President Donald Trump has one name in mind for Nvidia’s next CEO: Tim Cook. After Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned Thursday, Trump praised his work at the chipmaker and called on the company to hire the former Apple chief.

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Trump kept the recommendation short enough to fit on an iPhone lock screen.

https://t.co/w1iMGSrCji — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 12, 2026

Cook stepped down as Apple’s CEO in September after 15 years and stayed on as executive chairman. Neither Cook nor Apple immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment. Trump and Cook have dealt with each other plenty. Last year, after Apple pledged another $100 billion in U.S. manufacturing investment, Cook presented Trump with a U.S.-made plaque mounted on a 24-karat gold stand.

Huang’s resignation as Nvidia’s president, CEO and board member took effect immediately. Colette Kress, the company’s chief financial officer, is taking over as interim CEO while the board looks at candidates from inside and outside Nvidia.

On Sunday, Huang sent Nvidia employees an email admitting he’d been unfaithful to his wife. He apologized and said he’d cooperate with the board’s investigation. Directors are looking into reports that Chinese intelligence targeted him through Alice Huang, who held a senior job at one of Nvidia’s business partners. Beijing denies she worked for Chinese intelligence. By Wednesday, there was a second allegation for the board to contend with. The New York Times reported that Huang allegedly also had a relationship with an Nvidia executive who reported directly to him.

As RedState reported Wednesday, Megaspeed became an Nvidia cloud partner just days after a company Alice Huang controlled sold it to a Singapore shell company. The partnership gave Megaspeed preferred access to Nvidia chips. When Nvidia’s directors announced their inquiry Sunday, they addressed what they knew about any potential breach.

“While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information.”

Three Republican House committee chairmen had already asked Jensen Huang to brief them behind closed doors on Nov. 18. They want to know about his dealings with Alice Huang and what Nvidia does to guard against foreign espionage. The chairmen sent their request last week, while Huang was still running the company.

One place to start is with the customers. Bloomberg reported that Megaspeed rents Nvidia computing power to Chinese tech giant Alibaba at data centers in Southeast Asia. Nvidia says it looked into allegations that Megaspeed diverted chips to China and found them unfounded.

Cook can take his time getting back to Trump. If the Nov. 18 date still stands, Congress should keep it. Ask Huang who approved the Megaspeed deal, what Nvidia checked before giving the company preferred access, and what it checked after the chips shipped. If there’s a paper trail, the chairmen should ask him to bring it.

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