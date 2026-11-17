Despite widespread calls for Nvidia to reinstate former CEO Jensen Huang — and his own offer to come back — the chipmaking giant’s board reportedly rejected that notion Tuesday.

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The board accepted Huang's resignation on November 11 after multiple reports of infidelity emerged.

The news came during an earnings call:

Nvidia (NVDA) board Chairman Harvey Jones said on the company's third quarter earnings call that it does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, a week after he resigned from the post following "personal behavior inconsistent with the company's code of conduct."

In the transcript of the call, “Speaker A,” board Chairman Harvey Jones, said the company will instead continue its search for a new CEO:

On November 12th, our board of directors announced that after disclosure of personal behavior inconsistent with the company's code of conduct, standards and cultural norms. Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as president, CEO and board member. The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO. The board appointed Colette Kress, Nvidia's long time and well-respected CFO as interim CEO. In addition, the board announced it was initiating a search for a permanent chief executive, and we have since retained Heidrick & Struggles to lead the search. While this was an unexpected transition, the board acted deliberately and in the best interest of the company's employees, customers, partners and shareholders.

🚨 NOW: The board of Nvidia announces it is NOT RE-HIRING Jensen Huang as CEO after he offered to come back



ELON MUSK has said it would be an "HONOR" to hire Jensen if given the chance 👀



Huang owned up to his mistakes but it looks like the Board is NOT interested.



He could… https://t.co/Mdw9QyPUif pic.twitter.com/XvyInXq9yk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2026

🚨 NOW: The board of Nvidia announces it is NOT RE-HIRING Jensen Huang as CEO after he offered to come back ELON MUSK has said it would be an "HONOR" to hire Jensen if given the chance 👀 Huang owned up to his mistakes but it looks like the Board is NOT interested. He could make his comeback with @ElonMusk ‼️

Huang may not have to look long to find another job: perhaps we’ll see him at Tesla or SpaceX in the future:

That would be an honor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2026

Neither Huang nor Nvidia is out of the woods, however: as Ward Clark wrote earlier Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly opened a civil investigation into whether Nvidia misled investors in its disclosures. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has accused the company of knowingly selling powerful chips to China to boost its revenues and earnings.

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Until the scandals broke, Nvidia was a darling of Wall Street, but since Huang admitted the infidelities, the stock price has dropped around 17 percent.

Meanwhile, Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress on December 1, where he is expected to be questioned about Nvidia sales to Singapore-based Megaspeed as well as his relationship with its former controlling shareholder and managing director, Alice Huang (no relation to Jensen), who was reportedly one of his paramours and who U.S. intelligence officials suspect could be working for the CCP.

Between the multiple outages of crucial systems that led to the national ground stop, bank problems, credit card portals malfunctioning, and now this shakeup at the world’s top AI chipmaker in just the last six days or so, I can’t think of a weirder or wilder week in cyberspace.

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