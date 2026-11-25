As RedState wrote earlier, the U.S. Army took care of five tons of unstable explosive materials in Iowa on Wednesday, with the lead-up causing something of a ruckus on social media, with everyone from everyday Americans to former Republican congresscritters giving their take. As it turned out, the detonation reportedly went successfully.

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In Iowa, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown, all the legal matters having been settled and presidential approval obtained, the Army successfully detonated an aging stockpile of lead azide, a chemical used to make explosives. There had been serious concerns about the spread of toxic lead, but initial indications suggest the Army's mitigation efforts were successful.

There were also pending court rulings, and the matter of the governor-elect, Rob Sand's (D) signing off on it, which President Donald Trump acknowledged, as our Ward Clark noted:

The final detonation comes after a round of legal wrangling, of cautions from the Army Ammunition Plant that the material was unstable and likely to explode on its own as temperatures drop, and even involvement from the commander-in-chief, who deferred the question back to the courts with a nod to the incoming (Democrat) Iowa governor to make the final call..

Pres. Trump swiftly took to his Truth Social account Wednesday, writing that "early reports from Iowa are that the Army's mitigation efforts" far exceeded expectations.

In a follow-up post, he praised the Army and everyone else in the Hawkeye State who helped things go off without a hitch.

But he had more thoughts on Sand, whom he blasted as "just another politician" who felt the need to "nitpick" and "complain" about the Trump administration's finding a safe solution.

https://t.co/3L2vFEO1UM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 25, 2026

“Rob, the new future Governor of Iowa, is obviously unhappy that the Obama created (2009!) mess was so perfectly handled by the U.S. Army through a flawless detonation, that he’s now complaining about the lead up to the event,” Trump wrote.

“He hurt and delayed the process. Was absolutely no help. Just another politician. He should rejoice at this great success, not nitpick and issue phony complaints on ‘transparency.’ I will remember!” the president continued.

As my colleague Nick Arama wrote, VP Vance also made remarks on the matter, adding that there were other obstacles to a good outcome on Wednesday, including some members of the legacy media; Associated Press reporters were caught on a hot mic with their disgraceful reaction to how well the mission by our service members went.

Trump wasn't done, though, taking the fake news media, including CNN, to task for "inaccurate and deplorable" reporting on the Army's "perfect detonation."

https://t.co/Rvhat5yTzx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 25, 2026

It never fails that the Left and the media (but I repeat myself) seek to take even the most nonpartisan of situations - like the safety of the American people - and make it about themselves and their political aims. You don't hate the legacy media enough, readers.

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