As we move into the Thanksgiving weekend holiday, there is some positive news that someone who was a danger to civilized society is now securely behind prison walls, according to a new release on Wednesday from the Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas.

Advertisement

A federal judge has ordered a 56-year-old Texas woman, Sharai Poteet, to immediately start serving a prison sentence for committing wire fraud, fraud in connection with a major disaster, as well as assaulting/impeding a law enforcement officer, the press release said.

She also pled guilty to threatening to kill a witness in the case.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered Poteet to serve 71 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. She must also pay $537,209 in restitution to the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Here's some of the evidence presented by Justice Department prosecutors that Judge Hoyt weighed while considering the fraudster's sentence:

At the hearing, the court considered additional evidence and testimony that described the devasting (sic) emotional impact her threats have had on the victim and victim’s family as well as forgeries she committed after being charged with these crimes. The evidence also demonstrated Poteet’s brazen disregard for the law, including an internet search she conducted asking “what is the punishment for lying to FEMA,” followed shortly after by her submission of a fraudulent application to FEMA for hurricane disaster relief.

Poteet claimed to have a disabled relative and seven children as part of her family in one fraudulent claim to Housing and Urban Development (HUD) — the payout from which allowed her to build a luxury home, with money meant for actual disaster victims:

Poteet submitted fraudulent loan applications claiming 11 people—including seven children and a disabled adult—were members of her household. As a result of the false claims, Poteet received assistance in the form of a custom seven-bedroom home. The funds used to construct the home were intended to help Hurricane Harvey victims through a HUD program. The home Poteet received was the largest the program had built at that time.

Incredible as it might sound, her schemes were even greedier, filing several forms with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) beginning in 2017. And when someone caught on to her fraud, she made death threats against them

The investigation revealed Poteet also submitted five fraudulent applications for disaster assistance from the FEMA for storms that occurred between 2017 and 2024. During the investigation, she threatened a whistleblower in an attempt to silence them.

The DOJ noted that the woman also assaulted a federal agent while attempting to flee during an operation intended to seize her cell phone.

Advertisement

The judge, when giving the defendant her sentence, was not sparing with strong words about Poteet's selfish and destructive actions over a stretch of years, from 2017 through 2024:

In handing down the sentence, the court noted the lengthy duration of her crimes as well as the “complete disregard” for who her actions hurt, including placing her family members at risk of prosecution. The court commented that “without being charged, it is unlikely she would have stopped” her despicable behavior.

No surprise here: Poteet was ordered into custody following the sentencing.

Deputy Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Robert Lawler with HUD, Office of Inspector General, laid it out, saying in a statement:

“Sharai Poteet exploited HUD’s disaster recovery programs intended to help Hurricane Harvey victims and then attempted to obstruct accountability for her crimes. Rather than accept responsibility, Poteet used violence and intimidation against a whistleblower and a federal agent carrying out lawful duties. HUD-OIG will continue to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners to vigorously pursue those who seek to profit by abusing HUD-funded programs.”

Good to see justice served here. And as RedState wrote recently, the Trump administration isn't holding back. President Donald Trump talked in his speech in support of Angel Families and other victims' loved ones insulted by California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's disgusting action to commute all death sentences in his state to life in prison; he will push for death sentences for anyone who kills our heroes in law enforcement.

Advertisement

As the DOJ's post reads, fraud around, find out what happens. She sure did:

Fraud around, find out. Sharai Poteet defrauded Houston disaster programs, threatened a witness & assaulted federal agent. Now, she is facing justice. https://t.co/qANjjeI5ZQ — Department of Housing and Urban Development (@HUDgov) November 25, 2026

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.