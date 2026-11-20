The embattled, now-former Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, has been inundated with news reports over the past few weeks, both before and after his resignation, of several extramarital affairs, one possibly with a Chinese intelligence asset, as RedState has been covering extensively.

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In at least one instance, Huang admitted to his infidelity, my colleague Ben Smith wrote on Nov. 9. Then by Nov. 12, the number of revelations of trysts, which had reached three, were reported.

Also, earlier on Friday, my colleague Jennifer Van Laar continued her series of investigative reports into the company's dealings, including Congress releasing records on Thursday showing there were links between the Chinese military and Alice Huang, the Chinese national and former Megaspeed CEO who has been under federal criminal investigation since mid-2025," and "is tied to at least one of the companies through her sister and her husband."

But a new report by The New York Times, published Friday, shares an aspect of the man that hasn't been getting as much attention: when he was in the workplace. Huang reportedly ruled over staffers as a tyrannical figure, with a mixture of "fear and humiliation," leavened with rare dollops of praise, for decades:

He told groups of subordinates that they had become so rich that he couldn’t motivate them simply with money, according to three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations. The only way he could grind more work out of them, he added, was through humiliation. This was an extension of a philosophy that went back decades. Mr. Huang had for years been berating his employees, documents and interviews show. His tongue lashings were savage and inventive. He told one executive that his mother should have aborted him, according to one witness. He said he would rip both arms off a subordinate and beat the person over the head to death with them. And he told another employee he would rip off the top of their head and “pee on your brain.” The tirades were a centerpiece of the culture at Nvidia throughout its meteoric rise to a $5 trillion company and cornerstone of the artificial intelligence revolution. They were also foundational to Mr. Huang’s management style.

During one video shared by NYT, Huang told the moderator at an undated town hall event that he believes "coaches who really believe in their team torture them into greatness. And oftentimes, they're so close!"

The report continued with further details of the management style that caused thousands of employees to stay deeply loyal, but also to fear him:

Mr. Huang also inspired love and reverence from many of his employees. Thousands have signed a letter asking for his return. Some have tattoos of Nvidia’s logo. Both those who liked Mr. Huang and those who disliked him described Nvidia as cultish. He cultivated loyalty through not just his technical mastery but also acts of personal compassion and praise. But he ruled through fear.

Here was the negative part of the CEO's "behavior," according to people who spoke to the publication:

He has long used humiliation as a tool, excoriating employees in front of their peers with insults, personal attacks and violent comments, while telling them it was good for them or for the business, according to more than a dozen current and former employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, and to a review of hundreds of pages of court records and other documents spanning more than 20 years. The behavior kept Nvidia’s human resources department busy fielding workplace complaints, but some employees said the department did not take them seriously.

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One former Nvidia human resources executive decided he had had enough of the abuse he witnessed and suffered before his own firing, and threatened a lawsuit:

Michael Winston, a former senior vice president of human resources, threatened to sue Nvidia in 2005, saying that he had been fired after objecting to Mr. Huang’s conduct, which he described as “the most verbally abusive, threatening and intimidating behavior” he had witnessed in his career. Mr. Huang “thinks he can get away with anything,” Mr. Winston wrote in notes he made around that time, which were reviewed by The New York Times. Nvidia reached a confidential settlement agreement with Mr. Winston for more than $1 million, which has not been previously reported.

Huang has denied the allegations, according to a statement by a spokesman:

Mr. Huang denied Mr. Winston’s allegations in a statement from his spokesman, John Fisher, saying they are from an employee who was fired. They are “fabrications that are now impossible to disprove specifically, and the thousands of Nvidia employees who continue to speak out for Jensen show they’re false,” Mr. Fisher said. Mr. Fisher declined to answer other questions regarding Mr. Huang’s behavior.

Earlier on Friday, President Trump said during a wide-ranging press conference that he hopes Nvidia brings Huang, a scientific pioneer whom he gave an award for tech innovation in October, back into the fold.

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But as RedState wrote on Wednesday, Nvidia has already given requests to reinstate the CEO the cold shoulder:

Despite widespread calls for Nvidia to reinstate former CEO Jensen Huang — and his own offer to come back — the chipmaking giant’s board reportedly rejected that notion Tuesday.

Nvidia also has an investigation ongoing into Huang that began in October.

We'll keep you posted.

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