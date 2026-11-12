Jensen Huang Is Turning Out to Be the Tiger Woods of Tech, As Third Affair Is Exposed

Just when you thought you had heard the last of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a new layer unpeels from the stinking onion of his ongoing scandal.

It seems Huang was having an affair with another employee, making this the third time he chose to mix business with pleasure. Paramour No. 1 was Alice Huang (no relation), a supposed executive with what seems to be a Singapore-based shell company called Megaspeed. Ms. Huang may also have been a honeypot with ties to the Chinese Communist Party, so she was not only mining Huang for obvious reasons, but for national security and trade secrets. Huang's liaison with the alleged spy is part of the reason for his hurried resignation from Nvidia on Thursday morning, as well as demands that he appear before Congress.

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Paramour No. 2 was Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. Huang has a truck-ton of money, but in a fast-moving industry like AI, you would think he wouldn't have this much time on his hands for one assignation, let alone three. Perhaps on Huang's future redemption tour (you know it's coming), he can peddle his stamina secrets along with being a comeback kid.

Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee, according to two people ‌familiar with the matter, Reuters has learned. The revelation follows two other extramarital affairs that led to his resignation Thursday. The two women are Alice Huang, who US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. Reuters is not naming the second employee. Attempts to reach the ⁠woman were not successful.

The disgraced former AI mogul is looking like the Tiger Woods of Tech — minus a violent and public altercation between him and the wife on whom he cheated, that is.

After Huang's resignation from Nvidia over the allegations that he screwed the Shih Tzu on national secrets, my RedState colleague Ben Smith called it:

The abrupt departure follows days of melodrama over Huang’s admitted affairs — two have been acknowledged by Huang, so you know there are more out there — and the fact that his most recent paramour has all the appearances of being a ChiCom intelligence officer in addition to running a front company designed to bust U.S. restrictions on China’s access to Nvidia chips. This has cost Nvidia about 30% of its stock value, or about $1 trillion- yes, that was with a “t”- since the affair broke on October 29.

Paramour No. 3 doesn't want to be reached, and neither does anyone else involved. Which begs the question: how many more are out there? Will we discover that Huang has his own love compound somewhere? Because generally this is where all this leads.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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