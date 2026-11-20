It's been an interesting few weeks, not only because of a midterm election that didn't develop entirely in the Republican Party's favor, but also because of some rather earth-shaking developments in the tech world, from hackers to honey traps.

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During Friday's post-Asia visit press conference, President Trump spoke on a wide variety of topics — one of which was exiled, disgraced Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. On this topic, President Trump made a surprising comment, expressing the opinion that Nvidia should let Mr. Huang apologize — and get his job back.

Plenty of people would have some doubts about that.

@POTUS: "I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance. You know, we’re a country of second chances... he put us in a position where we are literally 10 years advanced over other companies.” https://t.co/hhWJlZp9uC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 20, 2026

The president said:

"I would love to see him (Huang) be back, you know? You have one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world. Where's he going to go? I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance. You know, we're a country of second chances. I'd love to be able to see him... it's a very important company to us. And he put us in a position where we are literally 10 years advanced over other companies (sic), and I did discuss that with President Xi, and he said, 'Oh, brilliant, brilliant, he's a brilliant man.' And he is. And I think the company, if they were smart, they'd take that brilliant man, accept an apology, and let him go back to work."

Well, there's always an argument for forgiveness, but those arguments have to be tempered with good sense.

There are some pros and cons to the president's arguments. Sure, Jensen Huang is pretty sharp at what he does. President Trump claims he has put the U.S. ten years ahead of our competitors on chip development, and he reports that China's President XI agrees. That may well be true.

But Jensen Huang, with his poor judgment and fidelity issues, wasn't just dipping his pen in the company ink. He was having a dalliance with a Chinese national who, reports say, had connections with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). That, one would think, would be reason enough to keep Jensen Huang away from any cutting-edge tech development. Sure, forgive him if you please — we are, none of us, perfect. But letting him run a company that is dealing in those chips that are, as President Trump says, 10 years more advanced than, say, China's? Probably not the best idea.

And even if Nvidia's board did allow him back, something a little more substantial than an apology would seem in order — like a pay cut, and maybe the addition of some saltpeter to his breakfast omelets. So far, though, Nvidia doesn't seem very inclined to either forgive or forget.

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Sure, nobody's perfect (although I think my wife comes pretty darn close), but there's a difference, a big, big difference, between forgiving someone for a marital infidelity and letting them get back to work — and forgiving someone for falling into what sure looks like a Chinese honey trap, and then inviting him back to run a company that produces cutting-edge computer chips. As much as Americans love to hand out second chances, that seems a bridge too far.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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