After facing mounting criticism, the Commerce and Justice departments have finally released a joint statement attempting to explain what happened during the investigation into Nvidia and Megaspeed’s customer relationship. The statement reveals that the investigation goes back much longer than previously thought and praises Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick along the way.

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There's still a rather large hole in the explanation. Commerce hasn't said why Megaspeed was never added to the federal Entity List, despite other agencies pushing for restrictions.

Commerce claims it opened its investigation into Megaspeed in 2024 over its concerns about restricted American chips making their way to China. By May 2025, as investigations continued, Commerce began asking Nvidia for its sales records to Megaspeed, either through direct sales or through other companies.

The following month, Nvidia took action: "In June 2025, Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its 'no sell' list."

Joint Statement from Department of Commerce and Department of Justice on Megaspeed Investigation. https://t.co/aAdtN9aDfF — U.S. Department of Commerce (@CommerceGov) November 17, 2026

Commerce investigators also visited Megaspeed in Singapore that June, accompanied by local police. They interviewed Alice Huang, then the company's CEO. Justice later took over the criminal investigation, though the statement leaves out when that happened.

Nvidia stopped selling to Megaspeed, but Commerce never put the company on the Entity List. That would have imposed federal restrictions on certain American technology sales, rather than relying on Nvidia's own ban.

The departments also praised the work of Lutnick and Attorney General Todd Blanche. They pointed to 17 defendants charged in six separate chip-smuggling investigations under Trump. None were identified as a Megaspeed defendant. Commerce also touts an 18-fold increase in penalties over Biden but gives no figures.

Bessent put responsibility squarely on Commerce on Friday. As Jennifer Van Laar reported, he said four agencies had wanted Megaspeed blacklisted for months. Commerce controlled the decision, as Bessent explained:

"But Commerce has the pen — Commerce BIS has the pen. And you will have to ask them about their internal processes."

The new statement doesn't explain why Lutnick's department didn't add Megaspeed to the list.

There's also the August 2025 exchange RedState previously covered. Nvidia's top lawyer, Tim Teter, contacted Commerce investigators after they declined a meeting. He said Undersecretary Jeff Kessler had led him to believe Nvidia could speak with them. RedState's earlier reporting, citing the New York Times, said Justice later asked the agents to pause their work. Commerce maintains its agents followed procedure, but Monday's account doesn't cover those conversations.

Chris McGuire, a China technology expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, wasn't particularly impressed with Monday's explanation. He said Megaspeed kept buying chips after Nvidia put it on the no-sell list.

His reaction was pointed:

"The facts here just don’t add up, and this does nothing to explain why Commerce did not cut Megaspeed off from chips."

McGuire also asked whether Nvidia's restrictions covered Megaspeed subsidiaries Speedmatrix and PT Megaspeed International. Commerce hasn't addressed either point in its statement.

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Singapore has its own complaints about the investigation. Authorities held Huang's passport for eight months while seeking American help tracing server shipments. Two sources familiar with the case described limited cooperation from Washington, another subject missing from Monday's statement.

Megaspeed denies wrongdoing. The investigation continues, and neither department announced charges against the company Monday.

Commerce has now claimed credit for starting the investigation back in 2024. Lutnick can explain why, after all that time and pressure from four other agencies, Megaspeed still wasn't on the Entity List. Monday's statement gives him plenty of praise, but it doesn't answer that.

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