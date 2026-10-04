Bessent Delivers Good News on Iran, and Hilarious Take About Melania's Friends

You don't generally think of a Treasury Secretary as someone who is going to attract a lot of attention.

But competence, smarts, and dropping a savage economic hammer on Iran have brought Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent a lot of fans. Americans like people who work and fight in the best interests of America.

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Bessent did an interview with Axios co-founder Mike Allen covering a variety of topics.

This part was pretty hilarious when he related how President Donald Trump told him about Melania's friends who wanted to meet him.

Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent tells The Axios Show how President Trump jokes with him about women wanting an introduction: “He’ll occasionally tell me: ‘You’re breaking Melania’s friends’ hearts. They see you on TV and they want an intro, and we have to break the news to them.’” https://t.co/sC2r05wKC7 — Axios (@axios) October 4, 2026

"You're breaking Melania's friends' hearts. They see you on TV, and they want an intro, and we have to break the news to them," he said. He definitely does have female fans.

Bessent also explained how money management as a career gives you a "scorecard" - you can see how successful you are by the actual results. He explained he wasn't picked to meet some identity politics qualification, but on merit, that Trump picked him not because of his sexual preference or his green eyes. And that's why he thought their Cabinet was so good: "That's one of the reasons we have such a great team."

Bessent addressed the economy.

“We will get to the other side of this Iran conflict. I think oil is going to be more well supplied. I think we're going to be much lower. Wage gains will keep coming because we are having a manufacturing renaissance. We're seeing the job gains go to Americans." He said we're also seeing private sector jobs increase.

Bessent also spoke about Iran and how on the edge the regime is at this point after the U.S. pressure, including the naval blockade and Operation Economic Outcast. He said there was a deliberate sequencing of approach.

“We had kinetic [action], we destroyed their navy, their air force, substantially depleted their drone and missile capability, destroyed their chances of rebuilding that,” he said. “Then we went to what the president calls the Iron Wall and the blockade, which we've never done before,” Bessent added. “And now we have Operation Economic Outcast and we are isolating them economically like it's never happened before.”

🚨 BREAKING: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stuns the world, announces "for the first time in history" IRAN will have NO OIL ON THE WATER this week



THEY’RE COOKED 🔥



"They will have no revenues."



Bessent says barrels shipped out of the Strait is "U.S. about 1.1 billion,… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 3, 2026

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"Right now, the score in terms of barrels out of the Strait: U.S. about 1.1 billion, Iran zero," he declared.

“For the first time in history, since they started pumping oil, they will have no oil on the water this week,” Bessent explained. “They will have no revenues.”

Great to have competent people on the job, getting it done.

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