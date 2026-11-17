U.S. forces carried out a series of air strikes on targets on Iran's Qeshm Island on Tuesday. According to a U.S. spokesman, "Earlier today, U.S. fighter aircraft used precision munitions to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Qeshm Island in self-defense. The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets. U.S. Central Command remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region."

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The sequence of events started with an Iranian drone attack that, according to the Iranians, targeted early warning radar sites in Bahrain. U.S. Central Command promptly slapped down that claim.

🚫 CLAIM: Today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it attacked a “U.S. early-warning radar” in Bahrain. ✅ FACT: The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain and both were shot down by U.S. forces. There were no injuries or damage. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 13, 2026

The irresolute nature of the administration's handling of the war since the Pakistani-mediated "memorandum of understanding" that ended full-bore hostilities in June (see The Iran War Was Right - This End Deal Not So Much – RedState) makes it difficult to understand what, if any, strategy is guiding our actions and what our final goals are, or even if anyone cares what the final goals are. We have gone from "unconditional surrender" (see Trump Outlines Iran’s Only Option to End the Relentless Onslaught: ‘Unconditional Surrender’ – RedState) to "Let's Make a Deal" in the space of 10 months. By the way, the administration does realize that Pakistan was the country providing sanctuary for the Taliban and letting them stage attacks on U.S. forces from there, right? And yet we're trusting them to represent our interests in good faith; did I get that right?

Right now there are three carrier strike groups in the U.S. CENTCOM area of operations. This provides more than enough combat power to restart the conflict with the IRGC regime, militarily helpless and on the cusp of a full economic collapse.

U.S. NAVAL BUILDUP NEAR IRAN Our latest estimates indicate approximately 19 U.S. warships operating across CENTCOM’s area of responsibility. 3 X aircraft carriers: USS Theodore Roosevelt, USS George Washington and USS George H.W. Bush. 2 X guided missile cruisers. 14 guided missile destroyers, including an estimated 2 in the Red Sea. The map illustrates estimated operating areas in the Arabian Sea and Red Sea, not precise vessel locations. These figures are approximate and remain subject to change. Source: OSINT613 monitoring — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 15, 2026

A large delegation of U.S. CENTCOM officers is visiting Saudi Arabia, and probably other countries, this week to evaluate their air defenses.

🇺🇸 U.S. CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper is expected to visit 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia this week with more than 36 military advisers to assess the kingdom’s air defenses. 📰 MEE https://t.co/sjBbpYbHo2 — Military Summary (@MilitarySummary) November 17, 2026

Unfortunately, all we are seeing from the administration is the kind of half-capitulation, half-bluster that has hardened the IRGC position so they are convinced they can simply wait out this administration and have a Democrat Congress do the heavy lifting for them; see Iran Declares Peace MOU Void As Missile Strikes Injure US Troops in Jordan – RedState.

Last week, the U. S. intelligence community estimated that Iran had between 1,500 and 2,500 ballistic missiles remaining in its inventory.

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"The U.S. intelligence community assesses that Iran has between 1,500 and 2,500 missiles in its arsenal, U.S. officials said, leaving Tehran with significant capacity to attack U.S. and allied targets if all-out war resumes. That is a low-confidence assessment, the officials said, due to the complications of tracking the precise number of missiles Iran has ready for launch or in storage. Even so, officials said it was clear Iran retained a formidable stockpile." https://t.co/NBYS2gkMVy — Preston Stewart (@prestonstew_) November 15, 2026

Keep in mind that Iran fired between 1700 and 2200 ballistic missiles during this war, depending on the source consulted, and is manufacturing 50 new missiles and no new transporter erector launchers (TELs) each month. Yet, on the eve of the war, Israel estimated Iran possessed 2,500 missiles, and U.S. sources placed the number at "over" 3,000. Those numbers just don't add up. Even if they assume no missiles were destroyed or damaged in their storage bunkers, no missiles were struck in transit or while preparing for launch, and no missiles have been sealed in storage bunkers, the number of missiles fired pushes the Iranian stockpile down to a maximum of 1,500. If the original number were at the lower end of the pre-war estimated range, that would mean they have depleted their stocks.

If you are old enough to remember the Second Gulf War, the dirty bomb story, see Iran's Next Target? Trump Officials Possibly in the Crosshairs of Dirty Bomb Plot – RedState, brought back memories of David Chappelle as "Black Bush."

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As the number of attacks on tankers shows, Iran is winning the intimidation war. Yes, tankers currently in the Persian Gulf are getting the Hell out of Dodge. What is not happening is empty tankers making the transit to pick up cargo.

CHART OF THE DAY: The cost of hiring a supertanker to ship oil from the Persian Gulf to the Far East has climbed further, reaching ~$1.3 million per day. (It was less than $50,000 a day before the war started; and ~$1.1 million when I first published the chart in September) https://t.co/HJ7n2PI3oL — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) October 4, 2026

The bottom line is that we are at a decision point in the Persian Gulf. Do we impose our will on Iran, or do they impose their will upon us? See Iran Is a Dishonest and Delusional Negotiating Partner and We Can't Let Them Control the Narrative – RedState. These minor attacks of the occasional missile launcher (see Iran Reportedly Fires on US Aircraft, Trump Responds With Strikes on Qeshm Island – RedState) mean nothing if oil, fertilizer, and petroleum products are not flowing through the Strait of Hormuz without threat or obstruction. The negotiations with Iran, such as they are, are framed as though Iran were meeting us on the deck of the USS Missouri and dictating terms; see Iran's Islamist Masters Announce They Will End the War on Their Terms – RedState. If we accede to that, we have handed Iran a massive strategic victory that ensures they will have both a nuclear weapon and an intercontinental ballistic missile program, and they will have deserved to win.

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I'd really like to believe the administration has a plan for unsticking itself from this tar baby, but I don't. While I do think Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and U.S. CENTCOM could end the war, I'm afraid that President Trump is so infatuated with the idea of making a deal that he has forgotten Reagan's policy on dealing with the USSR: We win, they lose.”

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