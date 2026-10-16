CENTCOM Chief: Strait of Hormuz 'Open for Business,' While Desperate Iran Can't Even Pay Own Troops

The head of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Navy Admiral Brad Cooper, posted an update on the Iran conflict Friday, and, according to him, things really aren’t going well for the Islamic Republic.

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First, we exacted a dire toll with Operation Epic Fury, the 38-day assault that started in February. Cooper:

When U.S. forces conducted major combat operations during Epic Fury earlier this year, we significantly degraded Iran's ability to project power far beyond its borders. We sank Iran's Navy, we destroyed its weapons factories, and we curtailed the IRGC's ability to launch ballistic missiles and drones.

Despite Iran’s continued attacks and fiery rhetoric since then, the reality is that U.S. forces are keeping the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping corridor operating, Cooper said (emphasis mine):

Let me be clear. The Strait of Hormuz is controlled by the United States and our regional partners, not Iran — and it remains open for business. Over the last seven days alone, about 400 merchant ships have sailed through the stream. U.S. forces have also assisted Gulf partners in shipping over 100 million barrels of crude oil during the same period, adding to the more than $1.3 billion barrels of crude we have helped regional allies ship through the Strait in recent months.

He added that we have an “ironclad naval blockade that remains in place.” Watch:

Update from CENTCOM Commander: pic.twitter.com/YR9yHJ5IQB — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 16, 2026

The commander went on to explain that the U.S. military is concentrating on three separate categories, and their efforts are having a massive effect on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The sum total of these actions has imposed devastating costs on Iran's security apparatus, and the IRGC specifically. In recent months, CENTCOM, in close coordination with U.S. interagency partners, has delivered severe blows to the Islamic regime and IRGC in three important areas. One, oil exports. The second, digital financing, and the third, payroll for security forces… The compounding effect of America's pressure on Iran is being felt across all sectors of their economy. Iran's government is withholding salaries, pensions, and benefits to workers in industries such as oil and energy, manufacturing, construction, security, and the IRGC itself.

Fact Sheet: Economic Pressure on Iranian Security Apparatus pic.twitter.com/g51jNZcxpn — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 16, 2026

Is the Iranian regime on its last legs? They’re getting mighty desperate, Cooper declared:

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The financial strain on Iran's military has become so significant that there are reports of Iran-aligned militia groups across the region withholding payments to their soldiers in order to follow money back to the IRGC, which also is not paying its troops. The Islamic regime is clearly feeling the economic pain, and the IRGC is increasingly showing signs of greater desperation as a result. In recent days and months, we've seen the IRGC continually attack merchant ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and in many cases kill innocent civilian Americans.

The regime has shown an uncanny ability so far to survive despite the overwhelming financial and military pressure the U.S. has subjected them to. That being said, when soldiers aren’t paid, all of a sudden they might not feel quite so loyal anymore...

Just saying.

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