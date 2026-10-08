Trump's Newest Warning to Iran Hits Different: He Just Put a Date on What Comes Next

President Trump indicated Thursday that the United States is not planning to launch any new attacks against Iran before the midterm elections on November 3, citing what he described as "productive discussions" taking place with the Islamic Republic.

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In a Truth Social post, the president said the blockade against Iran will remain "in full force and effect" while those negotiations continue, and noted that oil continues to flow through the Strait of Hormuz – and the Iranians remain shut out from receiving any of that oil.

He also made it abundantly clear that one issue remains non-negotiable, writing: "IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

New from President Trump: https://t.co/mHealWmDjf — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 8, 2026

We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran. I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, with Oil flowing in Record Numbers of Barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd. IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON! President DONALD J. TRUMP

President Trump's post echoed the warning issued earlier this week by Vice President JD Vance in an interview with Reuters. Iran, said Vance, must make a "meaningful" reduction in its uranium-enrichment capacity as part of any agreement to end the military conflict, questioning why Tehran would have any need for uranium enriched to 60 percent if it had no plans to build a nuclear weapon.

“We're not going to trade words for actions,” Vance said, making clear that the Trump administration expects serious nuclear concessions from Tehran and not just promises.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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