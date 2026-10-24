Iran's Kill Plots Reach 'Advanced Stages,' but Trump Has a Message: 'Little Epic Fury'

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton sent Secretary of State Marco Rubio an unclassified, one-page, very troubling memo Friday: the U.S. has "received intelligence that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel." CIA Director John Ratcliffe was copied on the warning.

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Although Clayton did not reveal any specific plot, he said the remaining leaders are thirsty for revenge following the devastation that Operation Epic Fury and its aftermath unleashed on their country:

“The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries," the memo, the veracity of which was confirmed to Scripps News by a U.S. official, continues.

🚨 IRAN IS HUNTING OUR OFFICIALS!

DNI Jay Clayton says Iranian assassination plots against U.S. leaders are "advanced."

President Trump gave them fair warning: don't test us, or Operation Epic Fury is coming back.

He’s in office through 2029—DO NOT MESS WITH AMERICA! 🇺🇸🔥… — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 24, 2026

Staff reductions were already underway in our Middle Eastern embassies before the memo was issued due to repeated attacks in the region by the Iran-backed Houthis. This threat will undoubtedly only accelerate that process.

The administration has reportedly confirmed that the DNI's caution, first reported on by Axios, is genuine:

US official confirms memo is legit. CNN has obtained a copy. Substance also broadly consistent with IC read on things, per source.



Some question as to why this would be communicated from DNI to SecState via this kind of memo, if not solely with intention of public release. https://t.co/qVRM6O7jjM — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) October 24, 2026

Over in Florida, meanwhile, Trump warned at a rally for Florida GOP gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds that the Iranians might want to stop playing dangerous games. Perhaps it’s time for “Little Epic Fury,” he suggested.

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree."



President Trump teases another potential U.S. strike on Iran if Tehran doesn't reach a deal.



"If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're… pic.twitter.com/FzIkoiAl0L — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2026

If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart.

Clayton's memo apparently isn't meant to be some top secret, eyes-only document that only top leaders can see; he wants lower-level officials and U.S. citizens to be on high alert too:

Instead, Clayton stressed that the safety of government personnel abroad is "a top priority" for the administration, warning that the intelligence is "relevant to more individuals than are currently cleared to receive this information." The materials have already gone to appropriately cleared senior staff on Rubio's team, according to the memo, and Clayton pledged to downgrade as much of the intelligence as possible so Rubio can share it with State Department personnel at his discretion.

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Eric Daugherty of Florida's Voice made a salient point in an X post Friday evening:

Tehran should be VERY careful! Just remember that 47 is in office through Jan. 2029. The midterms have NO BEARING on that. He can unleash, whenever.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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