The Aftermath of the Blue Tsunami of 2026: 'Donald Trump Is the Devil'

In his 1951 book “ The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements” , Eric Hoffer wrote:

Mass movements can rise and spread without belief in a God, but never without belief in a devil. Usually, the strength of a mass movement is proportionate to the vividness and tangibility of its devil.

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The Democrats have manufactured a vivid and tangible devil in Donald Trump.

As they have done countless times before to other Republican nominees/presidents – and at least once to a House Speaker named Newt “The Grinch” Gingrich – starting during the (first) campaign, the Democrats were referring to Trump as a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, and an antisemite. They said he was corrupt. They called him a fascist, an authoritarian, and a Nazi, who was dangerous to democracy. They called him an American Hitler.

The Democrats’ strategy, as always, followed Saul Alinsky’s advice to a T – “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” The Democrats even had “two-minute hate” sessions for Trump, like George Orwell had described, in which Democrats would rant about Donald Trump’s deviltry, and expect others to join in.

There was only one thing that was different about this time, with Trump. The sheer intensity. With George W. Bush, things built up slowly, over years. Peak Democrat insanity about Bush did not crystallize until post-2005, coincidentally when Bush ceased fighting back. But with Trump, things reached a fever pitch before he had even taken office for his first term, with Democrats hilariously-but-disturbingly scheming to flip electors to keep him from the presidency.

How did the Democrats produce this intensity so completely? They did it with constant and a crazy amount of propaganda. They did one better than the film, “ A Clockwork Orange .” In that film:

Alex accepts an offer to be a test subject for the Minister of the Interior's new Ludovico technique, an experimental aversion therapy for rehabilitating criminals within two weeks. Alex is strapped to a chair, his eyes clamped open, and injected with drugs. He is forced to watch films of sex and violence, some accompanied by his favourite composer, Ludwig van Beethoven. Alex is nauseated and, fearing he will be sick upon hearing Beethoven, begs for an end to the treatment. The Minister demonstrates Alex's rehabilitation to officials. Alex is unable to fight back against an actor who taunts and attacks him, and becomes ill upon attempting to grope a topless woman.

Here is the scene.

By 2026, the Democrat voters (including new voters without any political leanings) had been and were swamped with content about Donald Trump being the devil. Regular left-leaning television networks, like CNN and MS NOW, were persistently showing Trump’s evilness. (A left-wing relative of mine watches the latter almost exclusively.) People who use the internet – i.e., everyone – saw their feeds swamped with Trump-hating substance, whether it was X/Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, etc. If these people wanted to look up the truth about what they were seeing, they used Google search, a search engine which hides conservative content. The Democrats even had something called the American Accountability Network, where “tens of thousands of online humans — not bots — coordinated to make the affordability message a winning message online. 32.5 million people hit on Instagram every day, 88.8 million hit on Twitter, X every single day. And 185 million hits on Facebook every single day.”

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So, unlike in “ A Clockwork Orange, ” Democrat voters and new voters willingly sat in their chairs and opened their eyes to all these messages. No eye drops were even required.

The end result of all this was a 2026 “thumping.”

Republicans will end up with around 51.5 million votes? That’s barely above 2018, but 2022 wasn’t much higher…Democrats will end up with like 69 million votes. That’s 18 million more than they got in 2022 and even 8.5 million more than 2018. They showed up everywhere. They came to win. Compared to 2024 House (not presidential) results, Republicans dropped 23 million votes. Democrats only dropped maybe 2 million at most.

We can see evidence of what the Democrats accomplished in the polling. As Atlas Intel found (and which I mistakenly doubted): “Americans name economic and democratic strains as the country's greatest challenges facing the United States today: Inflation / Cost of living: 46.1% Safeguarding democracy: 46.0% ...”

This is why the Democrats were able to flip the Senate. Remember, Democrats didn't just win the competitive states. They also flipped Senate seats in states Donald Trump had carried by double digits in 2024. But this year, the Democrats managed to hold onto the intensity of their voters from 2024, while the GOP didn’t. The GOP only brought out its normal, high-propensity mid-term voters.

This strategy is also exactly how the Democrats won New Jersey and Virginia in the mid-midterms of 2025.

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In 2028, the GOP voters should be more charged up for a presidential year. But I hope Republican leaders see what is happening and prepare their own Democrat devil for that year, and especially for 2030. We need a new Nancy Pelosi, but one who is even more dangerous and more disturbed. We need to spare no expense in demonizing this Democrat, and keep our messaging consistent, year after year.

Perhaps a good candidate is the new Jihadist Muslim Brotherhood Socialist Senator from Michigan?

Part 4 on The Aftermath is Coming…

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