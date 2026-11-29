A week-long amphibious landing exercise being carried out by China's military is making some people in Taiwan very nervous. Other people in places ranging from Japan to the Philippines are likely keeping an eye on this as well.

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The exercise reportedly is introducing a new twist: Using civilian cargo ships to help bridge the 175-mile ocean gap between Taiwan and China.

China is staging a weeks-long amphibious landing drill in the province facing Taiwan, testing a new method to land troops ashore by linking civilian vessels into a makeshift floating bridge, satellite images and a research report showed. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, despite Taipei’s rejection of Beijing’s sovereignty claims, and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Chinese control.

The catch for China is that 175-mile gap. Most experts familiar with the region estimate that China's sealift capacity isn't up to the challenge of a full-scale amphibious landing. That may explain the "field expedient" use of civilian ships.

The exercise, in Dacheng Bay in China’s southeastern province of Fujian, was first spotted on November 1, according to satellite images and a report by geospatial data company ingeniSPACE reviewed by Reuters. “The People’s Liberation Army appeared to be rehearsing low-signature methods to provide logistical support to forces that could be involved in a first island chain invasion scenario,” said Jason Wang, the company’s chief operating officer. “Using civilian ships to enable bridging of heavy equipment and materiel from deeper waters creates additional locations they can use along the Taiwan coastline.”

The Japan Times has some images.

China's military appears to be testing new landing tactics for a potential Taiwan invasion in coastal drills. 👉 https://t.co/BNoCp3pbBG https://t.co/riUrMLae4b — The Japan Times (@japantimes) November 29, 2026

The bridge built in the exercise is estimated to be about 2,600 feet in length; half a mile, more or less.

Analysis showed how the boats moved around the bay over several weeks forming and dismantling a floating bridge. Eight civilian vessels took part – four barges, two semi-submersible and two powered boats. Four landing craft, smaller support vessels and Chinese navy ships also lurked nearby, according to ingeniSPACE’s analysis and tracking data. The senior security official confirmed the report details. The drill was designed to “practice the swift seizure of small islands” and was “very targeted” at contingencies along the first island chain, the arc of islands stretching from Japan through Taiwan and the Philippines, the official said.

China has been building up their naval power for years, and has harbored notions of taking back what they see as a rogue province (Taiwan) for even longer. And, granted, we've seen exercises like this before. Taking Taiwan would be anything but a cakewalk, even for a nation as large as China. But that may be changing: Under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the United States is no longer obligated by treaty to come to Taiwan's aid in the event of an attack. In recent years, Taiwan appears to be scaling back their defense spending, which is concerning, to say the least, considering their proximity to a hostile superpower.

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Even so, China is clearly preparing for something. They're building aircraft carriers, not on the scale of America's new carriers but any carrier is better than no carrier.

China's making a lot of people in the West Pacific very nervous, and their nervousness is warranted.

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