Spain's problems with illegal immigration just seem to keep growing more and more ridiculous. The nation has suffered wave after wave of Third World — well, they call it "migration," but it's an invasion of illegal aliens — and they just don't seem to know how to deal with it. In the latest, we see now that 3,200 more illegal aliens, from Africa, have arrived in the Spanish-held Canary Islands, and the Spanish government is, amazingly, trying to figure out how to get them to the mainland after the declaration of a state of emergency.

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This is known as "suicidal empathy."

Nearly 3,200 migrants have reached the Canary Islands by boat over the past three days, with Spain declaring a national emergency. The archipelago has long been a major entry point for migrants, mainly from West Africa, attempting the dangerous, 60-mile Atlantic crossing in makeshift boats. Around 1,580 migrants arrived on the islands aboard 15 small boats on Saturday alone, setting a new record for a single day. The total number of arrivals over the past three days stood at 3,161. The Maritime Rescue Service said it had assisted 1,324 people, most of whom reached the small island of El Hierro, which has a population of nearly 12,000. One boat on Saturday was carrying 240 people, including 12 women and 36 children, authorities said. Most ⁠were from Senegal, Gambia and Guinea.

These people keep arriving because Spain keeps letting them in, and housing them, and feeding them, and giving them medical care. The incentives are all backwards, and Spain is being overrun. Most of the nations of Europe are having the same problem, and they will keep having the same problem until they figure out what incentives are.

Here's the onion:

The central government has allocated a €15.8million emergency package to help transfer more migrants to the mainland.

What? Why? Here's a thought: Why not transfer them back to where they came from?

Sure, they made a dangerous trip in what looks like an overcrowded and unsafe boat. So what? They arrived through irregular channels. So here's what Spain should be doing:

Check them over, make sure there are no medical emergencies. This is Spain, a modern nation; they aren't savages. Give them a hot meal. There's no reason not to be civil. And one hot meal beats the heck out of feeding them for the rest of their natural lives. Find a bigger, safer, more comfortable ship, so the illegal aliens don't run the risk of drowning, and then... Send them back to where they came from. Boot them off the ship in their home country, and tell them, "Don't come back."

Honestly, if one were a Spanish citizen, one would be tempted to grab one's elected representative by the collar, give him or her a good shake, and shout in their faces, "These people keep coming because you keep letting them in!"

Is this really too hard for Spain and, for that matter, the other nations of Europe to work out for themselves? They let in a bunch of what they call "migrants," give them free housing, clothing, and food, and next time they turn around, another bunch of illegal aliens shows up — all of them expecting the same free housing, clothing, and food. It's all a matter of incentives, and Spain, in this matter, is doing everything but rolling out the red carpet.

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This is not just suicidal empathy; it's cultural suicide, and that's all it is. For much of Europe, it may already be too late. And remember, as I'm continually pointing out: The Democrats will attempt the same thing, right here, as soon as they get the chance to do so.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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