This is a pretty sick story we've got for you out of Florida. Officials there have shut down a halal slaughterhouse in Orlando following an investigation into disturbing practices – including animal torture – that were found to be taking place there.

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Horrifically, one incident apparently involved a child being forced to slit the throat of a sheep.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Monday that the manager and five employees of Ali Meat International were arrested last Friday after a lengthy investigation into a public slaughter event that was held at the facility back in June 2025.

Four of those who were arrested are illegal aliens — two are from Mexico, one from Pakistan, and one from Haiti — and have now been placed under immigration detainers by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Uthmeier described the operation as not being your ordinary butcher shop. "This was a location that facilitated extreme and horrific animal abuse," he revealed.

"A member of the public videotaped people paying to electrocute cattle in their mouths with electric prods and cut animals’ throats as they were kicking, “crying out and struggling to breathe,” the Fla. AG said." - People https://t.co/EdpH8RVFdT — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 27, 2026

The investigation was initiated after the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services received 19 videos taken by a member of the public that showed what happened during the two-day event, which coincided with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

What they saw in the videos shocked investigators: after purchasing the cattle, the buyers were then invited to participate in the slaughtering. Cattle were repeatedly shocked in their faces and mouths with electric prods, beaten with paddles, and subjected to other forms of abuse that went far beyond religious practices.

Other animals reportedly had their throats repeatedly cut or sawed while they were still conscious, and one video apparently showed a boy being physically guided by a slaughterhouse employee to cut a young sheep's throat.

A witness who recorded the incident said that an employee grabbed the boy's wrist, placed a knife in his hand, and forced him to participate in the slaughter.

Pretty sick stuff.

Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Lauryn Day revealed that complaints about the facility date back to 2021. She also emphasized that the alleged conduct had nothing to do with legitimate religious slaughter practices, describing evidence of workers kicking, stomping, shocking, and otherwise abusing the livestock.

Nadeem Shakeel, the slaughterhouse manager, now faces a long list of charges, including multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty with intent to torture, aggravated abuse or killing of cattle, conspiracy, and grand theft of a firearm.

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His five fellow defendants face various animal cruelty-related charges of their own.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson made it clear that the state intends to take a hard line against such abuses.

The slaughterhouse is now out of operation, but the case is far from over.

Uthmeier indicated that additional charges and enforcement actions could be forthcoming, including against other individuals and the business itself. Authorities are also examining possible violations happening at other facilities across Florida.

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