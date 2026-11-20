Outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-04) is apparently feeling the heat of the clock ticking down until Democrats take control of Congress in January. He's got a list of agenda items to accomplish during the lame duck session, but he can't do it alone.

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In a letter he sent to his fellow members of the House Republican Conference on Friday – and published on X just to add a little heat – Johnson celebrated what he described as two years of historic accomplishments, but he also made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of letting Republicans coast through their final weeks as the majority party.

And he had some rather pointed words for members who haven't been showing up for votes following the midterms.

"As the historic 119th Congress comes to an end, it is our responsibility now to finish as strong as we started," Johnson wrote. "Over the next 44 days, we need every House Republican to remain fully engaged so we can get even more of our important priorities signed into law."

Our House Republican majority must leave it all on the field and FINISH STRONG for the American people! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/kTYAGg4AU0 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 20, 2026

The speaker highlighted tax cuts, spending reductions, border security measures, expanded American energy production, and legislation aimed at making housing more affordable as being among the House GOP's major accomplishments during the 119th Congress.

Looking ahead, however, Johnson was insistent that Republicans need to advance several major legislative priorities, including government funding, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and permitting reform.

He doesn't stop there.

"My aim is to pass in the House every meaningful Republican bill that can garner 218 votes, and to put the far-left House Democrats on record to expose their radical ideology," he wrote.

The main hurdle for making that happen? Republicans who aren't showing up to vote.

"To state the obvious, barring any serious medical issue, we need every Republican to be here to faithfully complete our full two-year term," he warned.

Johnson closed his letter by reminding members that their terms don't officially end until noon on January 3, 2027, and issuing one final rallying cry: "LET'S SCORE EVERY POINT WE CAN AND LEAVE IT ALL ON THE FIELD!"

With only 44 days until Democrats take over, Johnson clearly would like to make the most of every remaining day. But to do that, he'll need his Republican colleagues to actually be on Capitol Hill.

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