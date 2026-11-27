President Trump made some personal phone calls to members of our military on Thanksgiving Day. One of the more interesting calls was to a U.S. Air Force F-16 pilot currently in Saudi Arabia. Fighter pilots are never shy about expressing their opinions; there's the old joke that asks how you will know if there's a fighter pilot at your party, the answer to which is "He'll tell you." And this F-16 driver is true to form. First, he sang the praises of the warbird he flies.

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President Donald Trump learned what the "world's greatest" fighter jet is, according to an F-16 pilot, during a phone call on Thanksgiving Day. "So could I ask, before I give my little speech to you — a little quick one — could I ask, so the F-16, you love it, right?" Trump asked U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brant Smith. "World's greatest fighter jet, sir," Smith replied. Trump asked Smith to compare his F-16 to other fighter jets like the F-22 or F-35, to which Smith replied: "The F-16 all day."

It's good to be confident, and fighter pilots generally have that and to spare. But where things really get interesting in this conversation is when the president and Lt. Col. Smith discussed what's left of Iran's military capabilities.

Smith also told the president he believes Iran was "starting to run out of things." Trump concurred. "Yep. I think they are. I think they are. And that'll continue. And we're getting stronger. We sent an extra aircraft carrier," Trump said, referring to the Nimitz-class USS Theodore Roosevelt, which arrived in the Middle East on Nov. 16 to relieve USS George Washington. "In my opinion, they're not very smart. They're making big mistakes. They've made a lot of mistakes. Their economy is down the tubes," the president said of Iran.

After the events of this year, it's hard to see how much Iran could have left, but the assessment of a pro on the ground (or in this case, in the air) is always valuable.

LTC Smith also reported:

"You have a pretty large crowd of pilots, maintainers and ops support personnel from the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, the Buzzards. We're an F-16 unit. We've been on here since about ten days before Epic Fury kicked off. And we're flying combat operations out in the straits every day," he continued.

This is a group that has been in the area since the beginning of military operations against Iran, and if you want a good assessment of an enemy's capabilities, talk to the professionals who have been contending with that enemy for a period of months. He's one man — but Lt. Col. Smith sounds pretty confident.

The mullahs have managed to hold out through all of the Treasury Department's hard-hitting financial sanctions. This report, mostly that remark about the new base, makes one wonder if the president isn't preparing to rain more military destruction down on Iran as well; he's certainly been talking about it, and he seems to be growing impatient. And that's understandable; this thing has gone on longer than most of us expected. We'll see what happens next.

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