The H-1B visa program has long been viewed by many, especially in the tech and engineering sectors, as a way to hire workers who will, to put it bluntly, work for lower wages than equivalent American workers. That may or may not be true in various cases, but at least one tech giant is reportedly making a sudden change in its use of H-1B visa workers.

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That change comes in the form of an edict to affected H-1B visa holders working for IBM Consulting in the United States: Relocate overseas or leave the company by year's end. They aren't necessarily being fired; they are just reportedly being given that choice.

IBM (IBM.N), said on Tuesday that it was ending US visa and green card sponsorship for a majority of ‌roles in IBM Consulting, which employs more than 150,000 people. The move comes amid tight scrutiny of foreign tech hiring by Donald Trump's administration. Last month, it suspended Microsoft, Adobe ⁠and several major outsourcers, including Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, from the Permanent Labor Certification process — a key step toward green cards for foreign workers.

The decision, originally reported earlier this month, reportedly has to do with declining participation in the H-1B program.

IBM Consulting has used US high-skilled visa programs to address skill shortages, but participation has been declining for years, ‌a ⁠company spokesperson told Reuters. It opted to end sponsorship for most such roles as skill availability and client needs have evolved, the spokesperson added. Workers impacted ⁠by the move can work with IBM outside the US or leave by the end of the ⁠year, Bloomberg News reported earlier, citing a company document it said it had ⁠seen. Last year, the White House announced a one-time $100,000 fee on new H-1B petitions.

It's certainly possible that this $100,000 fee played a part in the decision. The Trump administration has been critical of the H-1B visa program, claiming it was used not to fill essential talent gaps but to displace qualified American workers. There have been federal investigations launched into what were claimed to be abuses and even fraud involved with the H-1B program, although IBM has not been implicated in any of these.

There's probably a place for programs like this, but one would think they would be tightly restricted. Canada, I can attest from personal experience, grills incoming business travelers, a key question being "What can you do here that a Canadian citizen cannot do?" That's exactly the kind of question that we should be asking every H-1B applicant and, indeed, any applicant for any kind of work permit or visa. If we are to place the interests of American workers and professionals first — and we should — this should be the very first hurdle any sort of guest worker should surmount.

I've worked with H-1B workers. They are, like any other group of workers, varied. I've worked with some who were brilliant, and some who were as dumb as a bag of wet hair. I have also worked with Americans who fell within that admittedly broad range as well. But all other things being equal, we should give preference to American workers. That's part of what being "America First" should be all about.

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As of this writing, there has not been any additional formal announcement from IBM.

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