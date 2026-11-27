A brief stop at a fast-food joint for a cheap lunch may end up being very expensive for three New Mexico prison guards. While transporting a pregnant prisoner, who was not restrained due to her condition, the guards decided to stop at a Whataburger — with very unfortunate results.

Advertisement

A pregnant inmate serving time for auto theft escaped custody after allegedly stealing a prison transport SUV while guards stopped at Whataburger. The 26-year-old, Rebecca Taylor, was reportedly unrestrained because of her pregnancy and climbed into the driver’s seat before speeding away. The SUV and her orange jumpsuit were found abandoned about three miles away. A multi-agency search is underway. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 27, 2026

A pregnant inmate serving time for auto theft escaped custody after allegedly stealing a prison transport SUV while guards stopped at Whataburger. The 26-year-old, Rebecca Taylor, was reportedly unrestrained because of her pregnancy and climbed into the driver’s seat before speeding away. The SUV and her orange jumpsuit were found abandoned about three miles away. A multi-agency search is underway.

One suspects that those burgers rapidly lost their savor. The report, presented by Fox News' Fox & Friends morning program, stated:

A massive manhunt is underway in New Mexico, for a pregnant inmate who managed to escape prison custody by stealing the very vehicle transporting her back to prison. Here's how it happened. 26-year-old Rebecca Taylor was being taken back to a correctional facility Wednesday after a prenatal medical appointment in Albuquerque. Three officers were escorting her and another inmate when they stopped for a Whataburger for lunch.

Here's where things get interesting, and where that lunch is liable to end up costing these guards more than a few bucks.

Authorities say Taylor was not (restrained) because of her pregnancy as an officer was outside the vehicle. She unbuckled her seat belt, climbed into the driver's seat, and took off in the prison transport vehicle. Another inmate was still inside the car, but managed to get out and was taken back into custody. Police later found the abandoned SUV about three miles away. Taylor's orange prison jumpsuit was also found discarded. The woman had been serving a six-year stint for... after pleading guilty to four counts stemming from a series of vehicle thefts dating back to 2024. Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for her, including checking bus and train stations and following up on other leads.

All because of a couple of cheeseburgers and some fries.

Authorities warn, Taylor could be unpredictable, and are urging anyone who spots her, not to approach her. Spokesmen for the New Mexico Corrections Department said the agency, quote, has people working around the clock on this situation. Investigators are following up on any leads as they are trying to track down her location. The Corrections Department is urging anyone who sees her to call 911 immediately.

Advertisement

There's nothing reported about what the fate of these careless guards may be. Granted, there was an officer outside the vehicle, presumably nearby, but it's hard to credit how he didn't notice one of the inmates climbing over into the front seat to steal the vehicle. Most reasonable people, mind you, are a little reluctant to second-guess people, especially people in potentially dangerous trades like law enforcement. But it's hard not to see a little carelessness in this incident.

As for the burgers, we can hope they were tasty. Very, very tasty. The price paid for them, after all, is liable to be a lot higher than originally expected.

Editor's Note: Don't miss RedState's massive holiday sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against the Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.