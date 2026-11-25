The entire Nvidia/Jensen Huang case just grows more convoluted day by day, it seems. In the latest, during a Department of Justice presser, Attorney General Todd Blanche was pressed to comment on whether the DOJ carried out any investigation into Jensen Huang's activities before his reinstatement as Nvidia's CEO.

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His answer was, shall we say, less than certain.

Attorney General Todd Blanche says the Justice Department did not investigate Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang before his reinstatement: "I don't know if there's going to be an investigation that starts tomorrow that will lead to different results." https://t.co/MJt0NGoVse — CSPAN (@cspan) November 24, 2026

Here's how that conversation went.

Question: Mr. Attorney General, the President said that Jensen Huang was exonerated from wrongdoing, and that was one of the assurances to NVIDIA's board. Did the Justice Department investigate Jensen, or was that conclusion reached without an investigation? AG Blanche: Well, so no, what the President said is that he talked to a lot of people going into the decision that he made to encourage the board to reinstate him. And so I'm not going to get into communications I had with the president about it, but you shouldn't... What he was saying was true, right? So what he was saying is exactly right, which is that to the extent that that the department... that the Department of Justice had information that he was committing crimes or something like this, that is that is that's just not that's something that I would have certainly told the president had it been true.

That doesn't really answer the question, although the question itself was a little vague. There would seem to be a rather large difference between there not being evidence of wrongdoing and exoneration. Although, candidly, the president having "talked to a lot of people" doesn't constitute an investigation.

There seems to be a general perception that the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO was rushed.

The discussion continues:

Question: Had Huang been investigated? Had Huang been investigated or? AG Blanche: I'm not going to talk about investigation, but what does that mean? Had Huang been investigated. For what? I don't know. Well, I mean, no, I mean, but you can't just— I don't understand the question that there was no— even the reporting from the various leaks or sources or whatever that was out there didn't suggest that Huang himself was under some sort of investigation, at least not that I saw. So, but I'm not gonna— it's not fair to the process. It's certainly not fair to him to just speculate about things or answer hypothetical questions. And so, no.

That is, at most, an absence of evidence, which isn't evidence of absence.

The final question:

Question: How are you able to rule out potential criminal liability for Jensen Huang when the Export Control Act investigation is still ongoing? And separately, are you able to say whether the FBI did investigate him or did interview him about Alice Huang? AG Blanche: So when you say the export investigation is still ongoing, I don't know what you're talking about. So we have hundreds, if not more, export investigations going at any time at the Department of Justice. I mean, that's one of the priorities that we have, that we work with U.S. Attorney's Offices or, and so I don't know what you're speaking about, about some export-import investigation, but we have a lot of investigations going on. And so, and by the way, I don't, I can't predict the future. Like, I don't know if there's going to be an investigation that starts tomorrow that, that will lead to different results. That, that's what we do. And the way that we rule out, or the way that we determine whether somebody's committed a crime or not committed a crime, is, is like any other case. We investigate it. We use, um, our our law enforcement partners, be it the FBI or somebody else. And if we uncover evidence of a crime, then presumably there'll be an indictment. And if we don't, then, then there won't be.

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There's a lot of talk there. It's a fair point to note that the AG can't predict what information might come to light later, either as part of the export investigation or any other investigation that might come about. And the AG is right to avoid direct comments on anything that is or may be about to be undertaken with regard to Jensen Huang's own activities, professional or personal.

A number of factors are driving all this, not the least of which is Jensen Huang's personal experience with next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) chips, which many are arguing are essential in keeping the United States ahead of China in the AI arms race. But if Nvidia or any Nvidia employees are found to be funneling chips to China, well, Jensen Huang's name is still on that blame line.

This is almost certainly not the last time AG Blanche will face some pointed questions in this matter.

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